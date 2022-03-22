“Royce O’Neale, you’re too small!”: Kevin Durant brings out the ‘tiny’ again as he leads Nets past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant brings out the ‘tiny’ again as he scores over Royce O’Neale with ease, leads Nets past Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Utah Jazz tonight for their second matchup this season. When Nets had gone to Utah, they were handed a whooping in Salt Lake City. Tonight, Kevin Durant exacted revenge for what had happened in his absence.

KD was on a different level altogether, scoring 37 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing 8 assists.

Kevin Durant tonight: 37 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists

65% FG

4/7 3PM pic.twitter.com/Wknk43KFzw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 22, 2022

Durant put up these numbers while shooting 15-23(65.1%) from the floor. The Nets took a 21-point lead in the second half, which was cut down to 7 points, thanks to Donovan Mitchell‘s 30 points, but the Nets managed to hold on. Brooklyn secured a 114-106 win over the Jazz. After losing 4 in a row, the Nets have now won 4 in a row, and are back in the 8th spot in the East. They sit half a game ahead of the 9th seeded Hornets.

Kevin Durant hit Royce O’Neal with the ‘you’re too tiny’

Kevin Durant has been sensational since his return from injury. The Nets’ superstar has been averaging 30.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the 9 games he’s been back. The Nets are looking dangerous yet again, and it is all thanks to Durant.

Last Sunday, the Nets took on the Knicks, and Durant scored over Evan Fournier en route his 53. He hit Fournier with the ‘you’re too small’ back then. Tonight, he did the same, but on Royce O’Neal.

Kevin Durant brings out the “tiny” again, this time for Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/4ys7wDVzYp — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 21, 2022

Durant was unstoppable tonight. During the 3rd Quarter, he passed Jerry West for the 22nd spot on the all-time scoring list.

Movin’ on up! @KDTrey5 has passed Jerry West for 22nd all-time in career points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/90rZhfXxpt — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2022

If KD can keep playing like this, the Nets are bound to cause some major upsets come playoff time.