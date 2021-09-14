“Ja Morant might take offense if you look at the reactions NBA superstars are having these days”: Brian Scalabrine expects some stars to be unamused by NBA’s ’75 Greatest Players’ list

Brian Scalabrine predicts some stars aren’t going to be amused when snubbed on NBA’s upcoming 75 greatest players anniversary list.

Discussions centered around player legacies have been a staple for NBA fans since the start. Conversations on GOAT status and all-time lists will inevitably spark unending debates among sport connoisseurs, and for good reason.

When the origins of such debates come from an official source, the conversations tend to turn even fiercer. With the NBA set to release a list of its 75 greatest players in history, it’s inevitable that some decisions aren’t going to go well with stars and their fans.

The NBA has previously released such lists on their 25th and 50th anniversaries. Superstars like Dominique Wilkins and Dennis Rodman have not had their names included before, which only serves as precedent for the latest list.

Brian Scalabrine ridiculed NBA stars on getting worked up about their NBA2K ratings

While legends like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Stephen Curry are locks for the list, their will be intense debate on the lower rungs of the ladder. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine wasn’t very sure if some superstars would take their snubbings very well.

The White Mamba was blunt on his remarks on the younger generation of stars. He predicted that some stars were bound to be left unamused, despite the tight constraints.

“Current playerѕ are going to be mad. Ja Morant might be mad that he’s not on it. I mean… theѕe guyѕ get mad about their NBA2Ꮶ ratingѕ. There’ѕ going to be ѕome outrage.”

It’s also interesting that Brian took Ja Morant’s name as the young star inclusion. For context, Shaquille O’Neal was selected in the 50th anniversary team as only a 4th year player in the league, which was seen as a pick based on potential. Possible names for this spot might also include big names like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker.

It will be interesting to see what transpires after the list is published on its scheduled release date in October. There are expected to be some subtractions from the earlier lists, which have the potential to be controversial as well.