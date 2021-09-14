“Stephen Curry and Ayesha came to win the Red Carpet at the Met Gala!”: NBA Twitter loses it as the Warriors’ power couple bedazzle at ‘fashion’s biggest night out’

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry bedazzle everyone with their stunning Red Carpet looks for the 2021 Met Gala

One of the biggest Cultural events annually, the Met Gala is looked forward to by celebrities and audiences alike. It is an event that is celebrated in a grand manner each year, in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. While it is supposed to be a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, it is celebrated as one of the biggest nights for fashion.

The COVID-19 pandemic took the 2020 Met Gala celebration away from us. However, the celebrities made sure that the grandness of this year’s celebration makes up for it. There were a lot of sports personalities who took the Red Carpet. We saw Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, Russell Westbrook, Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and more.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry win big at the Met Gala

The Warriors’ power couple of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry graced the Red Carpet at the Met Gala 2021. Even though there was no competition, they were out to win. Styled by Jason Bolden, the couple looked magnificent as they walked the Red Carpet.

Ayesha Curry was wearing a diamond-embellished Atelier Versace dress, while Steph donned a navy blue blazer featuring intricate jewelry work.

Get you someone who looks at you the way @StephenCurry30 looks at @ayeshacurry on the #MetGala red carpet. See more celebrity looks from tonight here: https://t.co/x1hZxGTZw2 pic.twitter.com/p7GSUxx5yL — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) September 14, 2021

NBA Twitter was certainly wow-ed by the Warriors’ star.

I bet Stephen Curry and Russel Westbrook are only going to be talking about getting the next ring🤣🤣🤣 #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/7EScq0kDzP — ☕️🌟 (@hereforteaaaxo) September 14, 2021

We also saw Russell Westbrook cop his new hairstyle, matching the event’s theme. Russ was wearing a blue suit, but his hair stole all the attention from him.