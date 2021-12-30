“Ja Morant one day is gonna throw down a dunk so nasty it’ll rival Vince Carter’s Olympic dunk, I’m calling it right now”: NBA Twitter goes berserk after Grizzlies guard’s outrageous dunk attempt on Dwight Howard

Ja Morant again tried an insane dunk which had he made it, would have broken the internet, it still made Twitter go crazy though.

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the LA Lakers Wednesday night, just after facing the Phoenix Suns, handing the team with the best record in the NBA a one-point loss.

While the Lakers are struggling to find LeBron James a decent enough starting five, the Grizzlies looked to have it all sorted out entering this game on a two-game winning streak after two straight losses.

Ja Morant started his fourth game since he’s back after a 12-game absence in which the Grizzlies went on an unbelievable 10-2 run. After his comeback, they have split the wins and losses.

The point guard is feeling the pressure to deliver every night, which is not much, big of a deal for a player of Ja’s caliber. The 22-year-old wanted to give Grizzlies momentum, trying an insane dunk in the first quarter as the Lakers led the game 16-11.

Ja Morant rises up for an insane dunk and takes Twitter with him

Ja Morant has a massive compilation of missed dunks that could make him one of the greatest dunkers of all time, had he made even half of those.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year was clutch throughout the game, putting up 41-points, 10 rebounds, two of each assist, steals, and blocks. He was always going to take over the game if he started it like this.

Ja Morant always be trying this lol the collective whoooaaa from the crowd pic.twitter.com/Fs7lMSxmkO — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) December 30, 2021

Twitter went berserk after Ja’s dunk attempt on Dwight Howard.

This mane @JaMorant would try to dunk on Moses lol. Mane don’t care who In the paint. He trying to catch a body lol — Titan901 (@houstonmarcell) December 30, 2021

Ja Morant always tryna dunk on a nigga 😂😂😂😂 — ☥ God (@_NeLLy_NeL_) December 30, 2021

Ja Morant pull-up three in transition = scary sight

He follows it up with a dunk and FedExForum is rocking. Morant has hit the Grizzlies only two made threes (2-14). 54-48 Lakers w/1:16 left in the 2nd quarter — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 30, 2021

Ja Morant be trying any dunk 😂 — Ravens 8-7 | Lakers 17-19 | Hawks 15-16 (@6lack9od) December 30, 2021

Ja morant one day is gonna throw down a dunk so nasty it’ll rival VC Olympic dunk I’m calling it right now! — Kden (@kendallchambers) December 30, 2021

Ja Morant is the best “if he would have made that dunk” player in the league and it ain’t even close — #GiantsPride (@BiggzBelve) December 30, 2021

The hosts made a comeback after trailing the game by 14 points with 3:38 left in the third quarter. They won the game 104-99.