“I love Tom Brady, but football players don’t have to play offense and defense”: Maverick Carter recalls LeBron James’ words when the former asked him if TB12 is the GOAT sportsperson

GOAT debates and all-time comparisons light up sports media and conversations today. Tom Brady and LeBron James both deserve mentions.

Professional sports have been around for well over a century now. But most of them only became viable full-time occupations about 50 years ago, or later. Before that, players were mostly amateur, because basketball or football (NFL or otherwise) wouldn’t put food on the table.

This changed a ton with the advent of widespread satellite TV and broadcasting. Live sports took over as the most-watched medium of entertainment across the globe. And with new TV deals signed, leagues were finally able to pay players what they were worth.

With the advancement of time and technology, we’re now at a point where an NBA rookie makes more than peak MJ. And that’s great for the sport and its fans, because we now see players at their absolute best.

However, with this in mind, it’s also important to acknowledge this crucial context while having GOAT debates. It’s also important to realize that all GOAT opinions are subjective and there’s no real way of reaching a consensus.

If GOAT debates were supposed to be tough for one sport, they’re a whole lot tougher when you’re doing them for the world of sports. It’s truly impossible to call someone the GOAT sportsperson. But it’s still a topic that comes up in conversations, even between GOATs.

Maverick Carter recalls LeBron James’ words when asked if Tom Brady deserves to be called the GOAT

Draymond Green and Tom Brady were guests on Uninterrupted a few months back this year. Their discussion with Maverick Carter on The Shop took quite an interesting turn at one point.

Tom pointed out how NFL players have to run and jump and exercise way more than their NBA counterparts. He also pointed out that they have way more favorable game conditions going for them.

Draymond Green hit back with his own logic, saying NFL players don’t have to play both sides of the ball. It was at this point that Maverick Carter interjected, recalling LeBron James’ own take on the GOAT sportsperson:

“I was saying to him (LeBron James) that I think Tom Brady is the greatest athlete of all time. And LeBron’s like ‘I love Tom, I think he’s the greatest football player. But football players don’t have to play offense AND defense.”

Well, Bron is almost never wrong, and he certainly wasn’t on this occasion. But for a different reason than what he proposes.