Ja Morant Puts Forth Lofty Expectations For Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies made the surprise decision to pick center Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick. While it did raise a few eyebrows, the rookie has seemingly already made an impression within the franchise, with Ja Morant even backing him to outperform every other debutant this upcoming season.

Following a team workout, reporters asked the star guard what he expected of Edey in his rookie campaign. He responded,

“Definitely Rookie of the Year. I think easy too. I wouldn’t say a surprise for me, obviously seeing how he dominated college. But coming into the workout, he came in and was ready to work.”

Edey has been working hard to prepare to help the Grizzlies return to the top of the Western Conference after a down year. He turned down Team Canada’s invitation to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics to focus on preparing for his rookie season.

Morant is thoroughly impressed with the center’s ability and dedication. After backing him to win the Rookie of the Year award, he lauded his work ethic and willingness to learn and improve, saying,

“My summer workouts I call it BootCamp. So for him to come in and say he wants to workout with me and get through the workout, it was big time for him… Obviously, he’s 7’4 but his touch, he was shooting the ball very well. Rookie of the Year is pretty much all I can say.”

The guard’s high expectations aren’t solely based on his workouts with Edey. The center is coming into the league after an incredible college career.

Edey can unlock the Grizzlies

Edey was exceptional in his four seasons with Purdue. He’s the program’s all-time leader in points with 2,516 and rebounds with 1,321. His senior season at Purdue was unlike any other in college basketball history. He was the first player to average at least 25 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists per game.

He led them to the final of the Men’s NCAA Tournament, but despite scoring 37 points in the championship game against UConn, he couldn’t cap off his career with a National Championship, as Purdue lost 75-60. However, he did take home the National College Player of the Year for the second year running, becoming only the 13th player in history to win the award multiple times.

Edey obviously won’t be expected to perform at the same level in his rookie season with the Grizzlies. The style of play in the NBA is much different than college, which may hinder Edey’s productivity. However, Memphis can expect him to be a legitimate interior force on offense and defense.

He is an exceptional rim protector and his ability to guard the basket will allow Jaren Jackson to shift as a help defender, which he is exceptional at. It is difficult to pencil Edey as a lock for Rookie of the Year. However, he is a legitimate contender to win the coveted prize.