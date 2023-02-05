“Ja Morant set to become Most Valuable Brother”: NBA Twitter Lauds Grizzlies Star’s Appearance at Sister Teniya Morant’s Senior Night

Ja Morant is having one of the most special seasons of his career. Averaging a staggering 27.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-3 highflyer has been leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the 2nd best record in the West.

The name Morant has been all over social media. While Ja earned an All-Star nod for the 2nd time in his career, it is her younger sister who has been making headlines.

The 18-year-old playing for the Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, recently got her first Division I offer from an HBCU – Mississippi Valley State.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant makes an appearance at Teniya Morant’s senior night

Teniya had all her family members present on her senior night. Much to everyone’s surprise, despite having a pretty tough schedule, even the electric guard made it to his sister’s memorable occasion.

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Teniya’s forgettable senior night performance

The 5-foot-3 senior, who has been averaging just above 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, has been leading the Mustangs to a pretty impressive 18-8 record.

However, the 18-year-old guard was subpar in her senior night clash against Collierville.

In a horrific 35-60 loss, Morant recorded merely 3 points, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds on an awful 13% shooting.

