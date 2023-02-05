“Duh!?”: LeBron James on If Kyrie Irving Is the Type of Player That Can Take Lakers to the Finish Line

Nobody in either LA or Brooklyn from the NBA community is going to take a breather until Kyrie Irving lands on his next team. Media, for one, is certainly not going to rest or let anybody else do that, be it a 38-year-old after he had lost a game while putting up a 27/9/6 performance.

They asked the soon-to-be NBA’s top scorer of all time if Uncle Drew could help them get to the finish line while he was just coming off a 131-126 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans that sent his team to #13 in the West below the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James has his say on Kyrie Irving coming to LA and helping them reach the finish line

His performance might have cost the Purple and Gold team the game and their 29th loss in the season, but NBA media considered it to be the right time to ask him about his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

After saying Rob Pelinka, the GM of the team would be the one to talk about it, he said, “Duh!?” for the question about if Irving would help them get to the finish line if he were to come to the Lakers.

LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 5, 2023

That was quite the best possible answer for both—the obvious question for Kyrie’s caliber, and saving himself and the Los Angeles Lakers from tampering.

Will Irving make the Lakers the top contenders from the West?

The way he is playing right now, he surely would. And if he, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James, all keep themselves fit by the end of the season, they will surely be a probably be close to impossible to beat in a 7-game series for whoever makes it from the East.

But obviously, it all depends on where the Nets would trade him after his atrocity when Brooklyn was to be a top contender in the East themselves when Kevin Durant was back.

It would have been too nice and quiet for Kyrie just to ball out until the Playoffs, wouldn’t it? This had to happen.

