Ja Morant Shoes Release Date: When Will The Ja 1s Drop And For How Much?

Ja Morant has established himself as one of the premier superstars in the NBA. His marketability coupled with the fact that he’s one of the best young stars in the league makes him the ideal candidate for him to have a signature shoe line.

Morant is currently signed to Nike on a multi-year/multi-million deal that will, first and foremost, allow him to have his own shoe. His entry into the realm of signature shoes comes shortly after Nike would go on to drop Kyrie Irving due to his recent controversy regarding antisemitism.

Ja launched the advertisement and the first look for his signature ‘Ja 1’ on December 25th, 2022 with the help of his daughter, Kaari. The shoe has a Kobe-esque silhouette to it and has generated an incredible amount of hype around its release.

When is the Ja 1 releasing and how much will it cost?

Ja Morant and Nike have revealed that the Ja 1 will be releasing worldwide in April of 2023. This will be right in time for the Playoffs that will begin towards the end of April. There was a pop-up store selling the Ja 1 this past All-Star weekend in Utah labelled ‘Mt. 12skii’ that featured his ‘Swarovski’ colorway.

As for how much the Ja 1 will cost, it’s pegged at anywhere between $110-120, making it a relatively affordable shoe. It’s not on the line of shoes like the Kyrie Low 5 or the Giannis Immortalitys as it isn’t a take-down model. Instead, it’s close to what the Luka 1 and the Zion 1 are going for.

Nike released a statement on Ja Morant

Nike has had to deal with quite a few problematic signature athletes thus far this 2023. Ja Morant is currently suspended from play with the Memphis Grizzlies, as head coach, Taylor Jenkins, confirmed that he would need to take time away to handle his ‘poor decisions’.

The most recent controversy Ja has found himself in is his Instagram live that he posted onto social media after a game in Denver. In the video, Ja can be seen brandishing a firearm, which ultimately led to the Grizzlies stepping in along with a police investigation ensuing.

Nike released a statement regarding the situation, saying, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

