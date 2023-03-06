“Ja Morant Would Cook Michael Jordan”: Tee Morant Showcased The Utmost Confidence In His Son

Ja Morant has the utmost confidence in himself and his game. The Memphis Grizzlies guard was picked number 2 out of Murray State in 2019 for a reason. Of course, the way he approached the game of basketball was second to none but the way he carried himself on hardwood was what made him stand out the most.

Morant has since signed a contract extension with the Grizzlies worth up to $231 million and has become a signature athlete for Nike, with his highly anticipated ‘Ja 1’ releasing in April of 2023. All of this within a span of less than 4 years since he’s joined the NBA requires quite a bit of confidence.

When asked about who they thought was one of the best trash talkers in the game today, both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell agreed that it was either Ja or Luka Doncic. Trash-talk comes from self-confidence, knowing he can back up what he says and it’s safe to say that he has the ability to.

Tee Morant on his son saying he’d cook Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. Many use his offensive brilliance as the reason for why he’s considered by man to be the ‘GOAT’. However, it is easy to forget that MJ was a savant on the defensive end of the floor as well, making First Team All-Defense a record 9 times and being named Defensive Player of the Year in 1988.

Ja Morant, when asked if he’d win in a one-on-one against Michael, he very confidently said he’d beat anybody he goes up against, included MJ, claiming he’d ‘cook him’. Tee Morant, Ja’s father, wasn’t too far off with his assumption of where that 1v1 would go as well.

“Won’t lose that mentality, which excelled him to prepare him to be who he is right now. You could tell that by what he said, he would cook Jordan. Yeah. That’s real life and that’s how he’s really geared,” said Tee about his son.

Tee Morant has made a name for himself

Ja Morant becoming the global sensation that he currently is has led to some of the fame rubbing off on his father as well. Tee Morant has become quite the celebrity after continually attending Memphis Grizzlies games and sitting courtside with other celebrities.

His striking resemblance to singer/songwriter Usher hilariously led to them sitting next to one another during a game. Most recently, he was involved in quite the back-and-forth with Shannon Sharpe during a Lakers-Grizzles game.

