Ja Morant Shows Bones Hyland Love For His Massive 53 Point Pro-Am Performance

While some of the best NBA players are representing their respective nations at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics, the remaining of them are preparing for the 2024-2025 season. A majority of the players are using the offseason to improve by participating in different amateur leagues.

The Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am has been one of the more popular competitions over the past few years, and pros have frequented it to stay in shape for the next season. Most recently, we saw Bones Hyland drop 53 points, receiving praise from Ja Morant.

Morant seemed to be extremely impressed with Hyland’s performance. A day after the Los Angeles Clippers guard’s entertaining outing, Morant lauded him on X, calling his performance a“real hoop game”.

real hoop game — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 3, 2024

Hyland acknowledged the lofty compliments by replying to Morant’s comments, “My brother”.

My brother 🤞🏽 — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) August 3, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has often expressed the respect he has for Hyland. On multiple occasions in the past, Morant has recognized his abilities. In fact, during the 2022-2023 season, the athletic guard even lauded Hyland by calling the latter his “fav player”.

@BizzyBones11 my fav player rn . 😂🔥 bro be too turnt & he da goodz 💯💯 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 16, 2022

As seen in the highlights, Hyland displayed each move from his deep offensive arsenal on his way to recording 53 points against Norman Powell’s team. Showing off his fancy handles, accurate shooting, and elite finishing at the rim, the 23-year-old helped “We Them Ones” secure the win.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be happy to see the progression Bones Hyland has made. With the loss of Russell Westbrook from the roster, the Clippers might have to use Hyland at the point guard extensively during the upcoming campaign.

Apart from Bones Hyland, the Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am already witnessed the likes of Powell, Chris Boucher, and Hami Diallo take part in their event. Several other players will follow suit and entertain fans by participating in such Pro-Ams across the country as another method of preparation for the season.