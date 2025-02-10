James Harden Bids Farewell to Terance Mann and Bones Hyland

The LA Clippers traded Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks in a move that landed them Bogdan Bogdanovic. While the Serbian will undoubtedly help the floor spacing around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Beard will sorely miss his traded teammates and friends.

Speaking to Clips reporter Tomer Azarly, Harden reflected on his relationship with the former Clippers players. “Ever since I stepped foot in here, it’s been all love,” the 11-time All-Star said.

“T-Mann, we sit on the plane together, you know what I mean? He sits right next to me literally, so we just talk about everything. And then Bones is somebody that I’ve grown closer with, in the sense of just trying to mentor him and teach him the business,” Harden shared.

Hyland spent the past two seasons in LA after starting his career in Denver. Mann, on the other hand, has spent his entire six-season career with the Clippers and will be playing for his second NBA team in Atlanta. “Best of luck to those guys. Hope they continue to be successful and do their thing,” the Beard added.

Along with Bogdanovic, the Clippers landed three second-round picks for Mann and Hyland. This will certainly improve their flexibility and allow them to build around Harden and Leonard with some potential sleepers late in the draft.

Of course, there is the matter of team chemistry which remains to be seen. Bogie will likely make his debut on Wednesday night and the Klaw, for one, is certainly looking forward to it.

“Competitor. Tough. Tough player. Can knock down shots. Get some open shots, as well. You know, that’s what I’m excited about,” the two-time NBA champion commented.

From a roster perspective, it’s the perfect move for LAC. Former second round pick T-Mann was highly touted during his first few seasons with the team as the Clippers even refused to involve him in their trade package for Harden in 2023. However, as Mann’s production has leveled off, so have his minutes.

The 26-year-old started in just 12 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 19.8 minutes — the lowest mark since his sophomore season. Hyland too faced similar difficulties in finding a role alongside Harden.

He played the fewest minutes of his career this season, coming in with 11.1 minutes per game in 20 appearances. LAC’s General Manager Trent Redden reflected on the difficulties they faced in finding a suitable role for Bones in their lineup.

“I feel bad for Bones, in that when we traded for Bones, there initially was a pathway to play. Obviously, we then brought Russ [Westbrook] on board so now he’s stacked behind a Hall of Famer. Then we brought James on board, now you’re stacked behind two Hall of Famers,” Redden shared.

It was evident that the GM valued Hyland’s offensive skillset but he understood the competitive nature of the league. Ultimately, the decision to part ways with their bench players should free up the minutes on LA’s roster and help them prepare for a postseason push.