Ja Morant Urges Grizzlies Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. to ‘Not Go Nowhere’

Ja Morant became a ray of hope for the Memphis Grizzlies since he was drafted back in 2019. The second-overall pick won the Rookie of the Year, and the Grizzlies front office knew they got a player to build their franchise around. Now, the All-Star point guard seems to be urging his teammate not to go anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Morant took to X to ask his All-Star teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. to not go anywhere after his most recent tweet.

“Better not go nowhere either.”

better not go nowhere either — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 1, 2024

Morant’s tweet was in response to JJJ’s initial tweet where he mentioned being in Memphis with the Grizzlies organization since he was 18.

“Been here since I was 18 Ⓜ️.”

As a response to Ja’s tweet above, Jackson Jr. replied with one emoji of a lock, indicating his intentions of being with the franchise.

JJJ was drafted by the Grizzlies a year prior to Morant coming on board. And since the two players have started playing together, Jackson Jr.’s averages have seen a spike in all aspects of his game.

The 6’11 forward just signed a 4-year/$104,720,000 with the Grizzlies this past offseason. But the Michigan State product has been locked in since he signed his rookie extension with the franchise back in 2021.

Hence Morant’s urge to keep Jackson with the franchise makes a lot of sense. Not only did JJJ sign a new contract, but the two stars have developed great on-court chemistry in the short span that they have been playing together.

Morant ended up missing most of this past season after getting sidelined with an injury that required him to go under the needle. But now, the 6’2 guard is determined to bring the Grizzlies back to their glory days and into the playoffs as he did for the past few seasons.

JJJ on Ja as a teammate

JJJ and Morant have become great friends off the court apart from the incredible on-court chemistry that they have developed these past 4-5 years.

Jackson Jr. even spoke about his relationship with Ja while making an appearance on Inside the NBA last year.

“That’s our brother. It’s way different than just being someone’s teammate when you’ve played this long and on and off the court have so many experiences with somebody. But we all go through things when we’re coming up and just famous…That’s what it comes with, so it’s just circumstantial. You have to just think about it in a vacuum, filter it the right way, but that’s our brother, man.”

Jackson Jr. spoke on the off-court drama his teammate went through. But the All-Star forward’s words only indicated love and support for his running partner. And now, it seems as if the two are more than eager to play together this upcoming season.