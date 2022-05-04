“LeBron James’ 51$ tequila is better than Michael Jordan’s overpriced 114$ drink”: Lakers superstar goes head to head with Bulls Legend in yet another GOAT battle

LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s tequilas face off in the “Best Tequila Resposado” category and fans could not be more divided.

Fans have been dying to see a LeBron James and Michael Jordan matchup on the court. While that is not possible anymore, fans can still be excited when they see that these two are going to face off somewhere else……

Yes, folks! We can finally see the LeBron and MJ matchup that we have dreamt of, except this time, it is for an award. A spirits award to be precise.

We all know that both legends love to indulge in a drink. Jordan may have an affinity for the cigar, but he has also invested heavily in liquor.

LeBron has been a patron of his tequila brand for a few years now. Finally, the time has come for both superstars to face off against each other.

This is it, winner of this will be the official GOAT. 😂 (h/t @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/XBkLRxUfQk — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 3, 2022

Fans are divided, who should win? Michael Jordan’s tequila? or LeBron James’?

The Cincoro Tequila Resposado is a 114$ drink. It is aged in used American whiskey barrels for 8-10 months. Cooked agave, spices, vanilla, and dried fruits form the composition. Michael Jordan owns Cincoro and he has never lost in the finals.

LeBron James’ contender is Lobos 1707 Tequila, Resposado. Aged in white oak American barrels for six months, the Lobos 1707 contains 100% pure Blue Weber agave. It is then aged further in Pedro Ximinez wine Barrels, giving it a spicy profile.

We know LeBron has been waiting for a trip to the finals. We also know he has been relishing a chance to go one-on-one with his idol.

The announcement for the award is in mid-June. In the meanwhile, fans are debating which tequila is better.

Yet another category LeBron will beat Jordan…LeBron 1-0 in tequila finals https://t.co/HmQo88Zxv2 — Nolan Phillips (@nphillips_13) May 3, 2022

LeBron’s tequila offered a better all-round flavour, but MJ’s came up clutch to go 7-0 in the Finals. https://t.co/JU7Q8EdfwU — Karan Madhok (@KaranMadhok1) May 4, 2022

If MJ wins this Skip gone talk about this award for a week straight lol 😂. Be prepared 😂@ShannonSharpe https://t.co/0xr7nSu58u — LO (@MarLoShakur) May 4, 2022

