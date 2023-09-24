“Ja Morant, What Do You Want for Your Future?”: Amidst $7,600,000 Suspension, Dwyane Wade Handed Out Advice to 23 Y/O Grizzlies Star

A few months ago, Dwyane Wade made an appearance on Club Shay Shay. Speaking with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, they both had a long and fruitful discussion. One of the topics they covered, was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The 23-year-old has been in a lot of hot water recently and has even been handed a $7,600,000 suspension. When asked if he had any advice for the youngster, D-Wade shared what he believes Ja needs to hear.

In light of his recent actions, Ja was handed a 25-game suspension. This will inevitably cost him a whopping $7,600,000 on in-game salaries. Moreover, he possibly could have lost somewhere between $50,000,000 to $60,000,000 in bonuses and sponsorships. This isn’t the first time he has been suspended, having received a similar punishment last year. This resulted in him missing out on the All-NBA team which canceled out some of the bonuses he would have earned.

Dwyane Wade has some interesting advice for underfire superstar Ja Morant

Recently, Dwayne Wade appeared on Club Shay Shay where he was asked to give Ja Morant some advice. Being a big fan of the 23-year-old superstar, D-Wade believes that Ja can still redeem himself. He believes the Grizzlies guard has boatloads of potential and, being so young, he still has time to learn from his mistakes.

With regards to what advice he would give him, he revealed he would bring up some of the NBA’s legends. The likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, all players that Ja likely looks up to. Using these legends, he tried to show Ja what separates the good from the great, and how even the greats have made their fair share of mistakes.

That being said, he concedes that he is not very close to Ja. Nevertheless, he loves watching him play basketball, and if there was one thing he could ask him, it would be about what he sees for himself and his future.

“Man, Ja Morant is one of my favorite players to watch. If I’m gonna spend my cash, Ja is one of my top three players that I’m gonna go spend my money on. So, my conversation with him would be that ‘What do you want for your future?'”

Sound advice from one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. And, to his credit, he is completely right. Ja is still a young man, and, while his actions were frankly that of a fool, he can grow and learn from them.

Stephen A. Smith advises Ja to cut off people who are holding him back

One of the many criticisms Ja Morant has received following his actions revolves around his friends. Many noticed that Ja’s friends and those in his immediate surroundings were in fact encouraging his gun-slinging behavior. As such, a lot of people have advised him to let them go, including First Take star, Stephen A. Smith.

The advice has been flowing in for Ja. And while quite a bit of it may be repetitive, he would do well to listen. He is still young, And as mentioned previously, he can still redeem himself. Hopefully, he can put himself back on the right path and follow it to the end.