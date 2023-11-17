“We Need a Loss Desperately”: Charles Barkley Roasts Patrick Mahomes For Wearing the Same ‘Underwear’ to Every Game

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson just wrapped up the 100th episode of The Steamroom Podcast. The episode was a memorable one, as even Tim Kiely from TNT decided to join the show for its 100th episode special.

While on the show, Kiely brought the duo’s attention to breaking news. Talking to the Charles and Ernie, Kiely said

“Patrick Mahomes admitted that he wears the same pair of underwear, every single game of his career and he only washes it when he loses. “

The duo of Charles and Ernie were taken aback by the news. Though we have seen players having superstitions before, not many are quite like this. Charles, who even admitted that he doesn’t wear any underwear himself, found the news amusing. Making fun of the situation, Charles said,

“The guys next to him be like, ‘Hey I am being a team player but we need a loss desperately.'”

The Chuckster’s jokes must have caught on, as even Ernie Johnson was seen taking part in the festivities at the expense of Mahomes. To be fair to Ernie, the news itself warrants such a reaction. Mahomes is possibly the biggest name in the NFL right now, and to imagine him partaking in such a ritual is downright hilarious and unhygienic. What made the situation even worse was the fact that the Chiefs don’t lose often, making the underwear situation even worse.

Patrick Mahomes talks about his red underwear superstition

Patrick Mahomes is possibly the best young quarterback that the NFL currently has. The 28-year-old is known to have his own set of superstitions, but one of these superstitions is borderline disgusting. Mahomes who was on the recent edition of “Manning Cast” revealed that he has been wearing the same red underwear for all his games since his debut.

Mahomes made his debut on New Year’s 2017, almost five years ago. The two-time league MVP, even confirmed that during a hot streak, his underwear doesn’t see any downtime, as Mahomes prefers to not wash his undies when the Chiefs are rolling.

Talking more about the same, Patrick told the Manning Cast host,

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I have to wear them. At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season. I only wear them for game day though. They are not too worn down. They aren’t these nasty pairs…. I wash em. I wash them every once in a while at least. If we are on a hot streak I can’t wash them, I have to just keep it rolling. As long as I am winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

But jokes aside, Mahomes isn’t the only player with weird pre-game rituals/superstitions. Jordan also had a similar superstition as he would wear his University Of North Carolina shorts under his Bulls shorts, throughout his Championship campaign. Though it’s safe to assume that Jordan got his shorts washed, regardless of whether he won or lost.