“Is Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons?”: Bucks share injury report ahead of matchup against Detroit

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as probable due to knee injury, availability against Pistons would be a game-time decision

The Milwaukee Bucks are not having the start to the season they would have thought of. The Bucks surprised the entire world and emerged as the NBA Champions in 2021. However, their title defense campaign has not started according to their expectations. They are 3-4 in their first seven games. The continuous injuries and lack of a consistent roster is giving the Bucks their initial troubles.

However, the 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be their shining light. In these 7 games, he has averaged 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6 assists, while shooting a little under 30% from deep. He started off great from the deep, but his average has come down a little. However, he has been shooting the ball a lot more and is getting better at those shots. Once he gets the distance shooting in his bag, the Bucks MVP would be an unstoppable force.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

The Bucks head to Motor City, to face off against the Pistons tonight. However, it looks like the Bucks may be a little short-handed, considering all the injuries reported. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended knee in the ECF against the Hawks, back in July. Although he has almost recovered from the same, it still continues to bother him a bit.

Bucks’ latest injury report for tomorrow’s game: Giannis (knee)- Probable

Grayson Allen (knee)- Probable

Rodney Hood (hand)- Probable

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle)- Out

Jrue Holiday (ankle)- Out

Brook Lopez (back)- Out

Khris Middleton (health & safety protocol)- Out — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) November 1, 2021

Giannis’ partner-in-crime, Khris Middleton is out due to COVID-19 protocols. It is unsure whether he is positive or whether he came in contact with someone who is. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are out as well, due to various injuries.

The long postseason is taking its toll on the defending champions. Hopefully, they’d get healthy soon, and back to their winning ways.