“Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving block AND assist!?”: NBA Twitter reacts as Magic’s #1 went toe-to-toe against Keegan Murray led Kings

Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray are already setting standards for the young players of the NBA.

Just when you think that last year’s class of NBA Draft would be the greatest in a long time, a bunch of rookies will change your mind in a few months.

It is only Summer League and we are not even halfway through it, still you can see what Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Keegan Murray, or Jaden Ivey bring to the table for their teams in their rookie seasons.

While OKC’s newest addition, Holmgren, might be the one who needs to work the most on his physique and least on his game among the Top-4 picks, Kings’ Murray might be the one who’s already up for the challenge that the grown men in NBA will come up with, in every game.

Although he and the Kings lost a 94-92 overtime game to his fellow draftee and the Magic’s #1 pick Paolo Banchero and his excellence, the #4 pick has shown that he is game-ready for the NBA.

Also read: “Scotty Pippen Jr will help LeBron James more than Russell Westbrook!”: Skip Bayless cannot be serious with such an atrocious take, yet fans seem to agree with him 100 percent!

Keegan Murray hit a game-tying 3-pointer while Paolo Banchero leads his team to victory with a game-winning block and assist

Every Top-5 pick from the 2022 class has already won their sides some big games or has taken them close to winning against each other. On Saturday it was a clash between Banchero and Murray, the two of the most NBA-ready players from the class.

Keegan Murray and Paolo Banchero showed out today. Murray:

20 PTS

9 REB

2 AST

4 3P Banchero:

23 PTS

6 REB

6 AST

4 STL Game sealing block and assist by Paolo. pic.twitter.com/x7ip2E2PsV — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2022

The 6’10 forward of the Orlando Magic is showing the potential to be as skilled as LeBron James throwing some cross-court dimes, swishing fade-aways, buzzer-beaters and game-saving rejections.

My favorite play from Paolo Banchero today. Cross court laser beam right on target pic.twitter.com/cUkYpWUtX0 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 9, 2022

#1 Overall pick Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving rejection! pic.twitter.com/jAqtXGUr5A — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Murray, the 6’8 power forward, who has been sensational on offence and hit a game-tying three to force an OT which shows the vigour with which the new entrants are playing.

Mark Jones calling a Keegan Murray game-tying 3 like it’s Game 7 of the finals: pic.twitter.com/SajPPrL4OO — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) July 9, 2022

NBA Twitter went berserk while watching the best game of the summer league until now and are excited to see these young players represent or lead their teams in the 2022-23 season.

Paolo Banchero vs Keegan Murray is a pretty fun afternoon! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 9, 2022

Paolo vs Keegan Murray… a matchup I didn’t know I wanted til today pic.twitter.com/ign2w787Kb — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) July 9, 2022

i’m mad Paolo and Keegan Murray in different conferences, i need that matchup more than twice a year — moos (@mufasa_ii) July 9, 2022

Also read: “Moses Moody scores 34-points in 26 minutes”: The 20-year-old guard sends a reminder to Steve Kerr and co