Stephen Curry throws a fan’s $200 Nike LeBrons in favor of his own SC30s 

Stephen Curry tosses a Korean fan’s LeBron James shoes to the sidelines before gifting him the SC30s and autographing them.

Stephen Curry, regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, entered the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He joined the Golden State Warriors, laying the groundwork for a modern-day NBA dynasty that would eventually win four NBA titles.

Despite injuries over the last few seasons, Curry remains one of the best point guards of all time. Curry, the son of former NBA player Dell Curry, is known for his gregarious family and generous spirit.

Start your Saturday with 10 minutes of Stephen Curry clutch buckets ⚡️#NBAClutchWeek pic.twitter.com/poakxMBii1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 27, 2022

Steph Curry began his career with Nike in 2009 and later switched to Under Armour. He signed his signature shoe line two years after becoming a brand ambassador for them. We can thank that collaboration for the first UA Curry 1 via the latest Steph Curry shoe from his signature Curry Brand line of sneakers.

Curry has established himself as one of the NBA’s best players and has become one of the world’s biggest NBA stars. His fanbase is massive all over the world, and he exemplifies his status in the game during a sneaker tour.

Stephen Curry ruthlessly throws away a fan’s Nike LeBrons during an Asia tour

Stephen Curry traveled to the Far East in 2017 to promote his latest line of sneakers during the offseason.

Curry hosted a basketball camp in Seoul, and one Korean fan hit a half-court heave to win a brand new pair of Under Armour SC30s. The two-time NBA champion was on hand to present the shoes to the lucky recipient, but he noticed something was amiss.

Yes, this “fan” had the audacity to wear full Warriors gear except for his shoes, which were courtesy of one of Under Armour’s main competitors. The fan was donning a pair of LeBron James’ custom sneaker line.

Stephen Curry responds to LeBron James’ refusal to recognize Under Armour a few months ago.

Curry, of course, would have none of it. He then removed the dude’s Nike’s and tossed them to the sidelines before putting on the SC30s and signing them.

