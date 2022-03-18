‘How did LeBron James handle sh*t for 20 years’: Fans rage after Russell Westbrook gets a classic bait and switch from Raptors fan

Russell Westbrook will be playing the Toronto Raptors on Saturday – He is already being bombarded with You Suck chants.

A fan of the Toronto Raptors managed to get a chance encounter with the Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. The video shows that the fan started with good intentions, saying he wanted to see Westbrook play better. Russell was out of the arena in regular clothes, and he still got cornered into talking to an onrushing fan.

Quickly after the encounter reached its final state and they were walking in opposite directions, the fan decided to pull the rug right from underneath Russ’s feet and started shouting “You’re a goof!” Such a Canadian thing to say – politeness even while slagging someone off.

The video cuts out with the fan visibly flustered, because off-camera he may have been privy to the fact that the bodyguard Brodie had was maybe coming up to talk to him. The heckler did not say anything far off from the truth though, but he did overstep the boundaries of heckling. Keep it to the games, and let the man live his life outside of it. Taking it to the streets doesn’t do anything for his confidence.

Russell Westbrook looks like a shell of his former self – he is down in the dumps right now

The last time Russell smiled was when he was in the pre-season wearing the Lakers jersey in his photoshoot. After that, it has all been downhill since. He may have played the most minutes out of anyone on the team, but that is not a good thing. The man has been so poor, he’s been shooting so bad his nickname is so apt.

How did Bron handle this shit for 20 years man — Bánjô〽️ (@lakerstud) March 18, 2022

I think he should take the rest of the season off honestly. Let’s be real, something is wrong with his game, and I think he’s not in a good headspace right now either. — RGT 85 (@RGT_85) March 18, 2022

One fan thinks that all the problems stem from the fact that LeBron James is on the roster without taking any ownership of the problems right now. He’s always been known to recruit players, and been given the nickname “LeGM”. It is almost a known fact that this roster had the go-ahead given by the Akron-born man, because without him agreeing to play with them.

This is what happens when lakers fans scapegoat Russ for all their problems instead of acknowledging that Lebron is the problem — Winston (@Rinston99) March 18, 2022

Whatever is said and done, this season shall go into the history books for being the worst in recent history. This is after the fact that this is the same team that employed Robert Sacre and Xavier Henry for multiple seasons. The dream of the super team is well and truly dead, and there are multiple people to blame for it. Maybe it is Russell, maybe it is Bron. But finger-pointing does not get you rings on them, sadly. You got to get balls into the baskets too.

