Former Mavericks Player Claims Kevin Durant Wants to Leave Phoenix Suns After Trade Drama

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs as he watches a replay of his teammate Suns’ guard Devin Booker (1) being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in overtime at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant may have made it through the trade deadline without being moved, but that doesn’t mean the 14-time All-Star is longing to stay with the Phoenix Suns. In fact, Chandler Parsons believes KD still wants out after the franchise refused to part with him for an underwhelming offer.

The Suns will have another opportunity to shop Durant around the league this offseason, but it’s also no secret that the team was trying to move him before Thursday’s deadline. At this point, KD’s exit appears to be imminent after the Suns’ “big three” experiment resulted in multiple seasons of mediocrity.

“Let’s face it, Kevin Durant, he probably wants out,” Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “I think as a business and a team, when you’re not having the success that you thought you would… I think it would be so short-sighted and kind of ignorant to not shop these guys.”

“He(Kevin Durant) probably wants out.”😳 – @ChandlerParsons Ramona Shelburne reported that things were “toxic” in Phoenix after rumors circulated on a Kevin Durant trade at the deadline. Do you think KD gets moved this off season? @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandleParsons |… pic.twitter.com/b6cw0IsBWQ — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 7, 2025

Barely hanging on to a play-in spot in the loaded Western Conference, the trade deadline can be viewed as an abject failure for the Suns, who both failed to improve or kickstart a rebuild. Instead, the franchise held on to each of its max contract stars, unable to find a realistic package for either Durant or Bradley Beal.

Without a single move to alter the direction of the team, Phoenix will now be forced to put their best foot forward with the roster they already have.

While Beal’s no-trade clause made his situation more complicated, several teams were foaming at the mouth at the idea of adding KD. The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves all confirmed their interest in the future Hall of Famer.

However, the Heat refused to cooperate with Phoenix’s ludicrous trade demands while the other destinations didn’t intrigue Durant. So, for now, the two-time champion will remain in the Valley.

Kevin Durant wasn’t happy to hear his name in trade talks

While the Suns have been average for most of the season, it’s no fault of Durant, who has continued to produce with 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The 36-year-old appeared to be committed to his time with Suns, at least before he heard his name surface on the trade block.

Brian Windhorst believes the team’s conduct during the trade deadline could be directly responsible for KD’s exit this summer.

“[Durant] was not happy he was put into trade talks. I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport, but I think right now it is reasonable to forecast that Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the summer.” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

With the Suns now in danger of missing the postseason after failing to make any meaningful moves, the franchise could be headed for a rebuilding phase this offseason.