"This was the best game Jonathan Kuminga has played... Just an overall explosive athlete!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the rookie's 25-point performance in win over the Bulls

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about rookie Jonathan Kuminga and his huge performance over the Bulls tonight

The Golden State Warriors finally broke their road-losing streak and secured a win over the Chicago Bulls tonight. After losing 4 straight games on the road, the Warriors were desperately in need of a win, and they got just that. They took on the Bulls and beat them by 42 points.

The Warriors didn’t have a few key players today, with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II ruled out for the game. However, they came together as a group, and secured the win tonight. Dubs had six players with double-digit scoring. Jonathan Kuminga led the pack with his 25 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal. Jordan Poole scored 22 points, whereas Andrew Wiggins added 21. Stephen Curry scored 19 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field.

Steve Kerr praises Jonathan Kuminga, calls him an explosive athlete

The Golden State Warriors started out the season really well. With their early-season rotations, they didn’t have much space for their star rookie Jonathan Kuminga. However, over time he’s created quite an impression and earned some much deserved time.

Tonight was probably his best performance so far for the Warriors, and Steve Kerr agrees with the same. After the game, Kerr said,

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “This was his best overall game. He showed the whole package in terms of his passing, his defense, knocked down a couple of threes. Just an explosive athlete.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 15, 2022

Kuminga himself talked about his performance and said,

Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m still learning and trying to correct every mistake.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 15, 2022

He also talked about his passing, and how he’s trying to prioritize getting that right.

Kuminga on his passing: “I think that’s been my biggest thing. Just trying to be an all-around player. You’ve got four other people on the floor… I’m just trying to show what I’ve got.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 15, 2022

As the season progresses, we would see Kuminga getting better and better, and the Warriors would appreciate it even further.