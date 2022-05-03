‘Jae Crowder has surpassed Anthony Davis in career playoff points’: Insane stat shows Lakers star’s lack of playoff exposure

Jae Crowder vs Anthony Davis Playoff Stats : After winning his first championship with the Lakers back in 2020, Anthony Davis is no where to be found in this season’s playoffs.

While the Purple and Gold on paper made some great moves, bringing in players like Russell Westbrook along with multiple veterans, the Lakers looked set to dominate. But things certainly did not go as smoothly as expected for the Lakers.

With both Davis and LeBron James missing chunks of regular season due to injuries and Westbrook never really fulfilled the third superstar role, the Lakers slipped into oblivion this season finishing as the 11th seed in the West.

The Lakers’ struggles saw some similar patterns as well, with Davis who was supposed to be their go to superstar and the one to take on LeBron’s talismanic duties struggled with injuries and inconsistency. One thing is for certain, Davis’ injury record is worsening and certainly is a massive cause of concern for the Lakers, who gave up multiple players for the former All-Star.

Also Read- “We don’t need slim AD, we need him to not miss more than 30 games a season”: NBA Twitter reacts to sleek Anthony Davis sighting amidst all the noise around the future of the Lakers

Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder crosses Anthony Davis career playoff points

Drafted as the first overall in the 2012 draft class, AD is arguably the most talented player of his class. Despite his incredible talents, though, playoff appearances have been sparse for the big man.

Given his lack of playoff appearances, Suns’ rotational forward Jae Crowder recently crossed Davis in total points scored in the playoffs. This is certainly a massive statement in Crowder’s part. While the 6’6″ forward isn’t the most talented player of his class, he has often found himself in the playoffs.

With teams valuing his defense and decent enough shooting, it’s not a shocker to see Crowder play 101 playoff games in his career so far. Davis meanwhile has only played a total of 39 games.

It is interesting to compare the career trajectories both the players have had. Crowder over the past few years has often found himself competing against Davis in the playoffs.

Be it the series between the Heat and the Lakers in the 2020 Finals or the first round matchup against Suns. The battle between the two has always been a spectacle. With Davis and the Lakers hoping to make a return next season, it will be interesting to see Jae Crowder battling it out with Davis once again.