Basketball

“We don’t need slim AD, we need him to not miss more than 30 games a season”: NBA Twitter reacts to sleek Anthony Davis sighting amidst all the noise around the future of the Lakers

"We don't need slim AD, we need him to not miss more than 30 games a season": NBA Twitter reacts to sleek Anthony Davis sighting amidst all the noise around the future of the Lakers
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union offer brilliant advice to parents with trans children": Twitter Reacts to The Miami Heat Legend and His Wife's outpour of support for The Trans Community 
Next Article
"So all 3 were fake?": Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships
NBA Latest Post
"So all 3 were fake?": Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships
“So all 3 were fake?”: Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships

Warriors point forward Draymond Green has a hilarious reply for a Twitter user trying to…