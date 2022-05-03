“We don’t need slim AD, we need him to not miss more than 30 games a season”: NBA Twitter reacts to sleek Anthony Davis sighting amidst all the noise around the future of the Lakers

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented big men in the NBA. However, his injury woes and fitness concerns have hindered his progress.

With the Lakers missing the playoffs, there has been a lot of noise surrounding what’s next for the franchise. In the middle of it all stands their center Anthony Davis‘ struggle with fitness.

Ever since their Championship run in 2020, the Lakers have not been able to rely on AD’s services for long stretches.

A recently emerged image shows a considerably thinner AD looking sleek and putting in work at the gym. The tweet has swung up a conversation about AD and has incited quite a response amongst the Laker faithful.

Anthony Davis looking slim 👀 pic.twitter.com/vBLXwen8g6 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 2, 2022

The internet does not like seeing a slim Anthony Davis

Petty…Pettay…Im so tired of seeing new pics of AD. I just want him to want to win, show up healthy, own his role as OUR LEADER, and produce NIGHTLY. He’s too young for all this. Real talk mane! You feel me or hell naw?! — Pissed & Realistic Lakers Fan 🐬 (@AntdoggII) May 2, 2022

He needs to put on muscle. Him being slim isn’t gonna help those injuries. He needs to get stronger — Jarrett Spence 📸🎙 (@jiggyjarrett_) May 2, 2022

Every fan seems to be echoing the same sentiment with regards to AD’s fitness issues despite the work he seems to be putting in.

Concerns about maximizing the championship window with Lebron James and cries for AD to take more responsibility and be the leader of this Laker squad have also been raised.

We don’t need slim AD. I need a AD that isn’t gonna miss 30+ games a season cause he’s a slim Jim and wasting precious time playing with the GOAT of all sports!!!! — Fast Eddy (@FastEddy995) May 2, 2022

It is to be seen how “The Brow” adapts to the upcoming season. Lakers fans have reason to be optimistic that a healthy AD might drive them back to immediate contention after a lengthy break to recoup.