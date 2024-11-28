Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Get Candid on How They Deal With ‘Dumb Press Conferences’

The NBA is a narrative-driven league, and the media has a significant influence on which ones are promoted. The continual search for a headline has caused a rift between media members and players. Bad questions are common in press conferences. Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are often on the receiving end of weird questions, and they have the perfect strategy to counter them.

Advertisement

Comedian Hasan Minhaj made a guest appearance on Brunson and Hart’s podcast, The Roommates Show. Minhaj couldn’t help but express his curiosity regarding the reaction of players following dumb questions in press conferences. This led to the crew initiating a segment about whether press conferences are dumb. Brunson didn’t hold back in his candid response. He said,

“If someone asks me a yes or no question, I’m answering yes or no. And he’s like, ‘Do you want to elaborate on that?’ I’m like no. It’s a yes or no question. If you want something with substance, I need a question with substance.”

Brunson emphasized a strategy of mirroring a reporter’s energy dependent on their inquiry. If the question inquired about his worth, he’d give an answer that represents that. He said he’d not supply what the reporter is looking for if it is a surface-level inquiry designed to get online clicks.

Hart reacted immediately to Brunson’s statement. The 6-foot-4 forward reflected on his meeting with the media after New York’s 124-123 loss to the Bulls on November 13. The first question he received tried his patience.

“The first question, ‘Did you foul him?’ I’m like, bro, they called a foul,” Hart said. “What do you want me to say? If I think I fouled him or not, they called a foul, that’s all that matters.” Hart is referring to the final play of the game, where he fouled on a Coby White three-point attempt. White went to the free-throw line to make all three shots to win the game.

Did Josh Hart foul Coby White's hair? pic.twitter.com/bYlPVzidwt — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 14, 2024

The two concluded that bad questions are a part of the game. However, for the sanity of the player, it’s imperative to match the energy of the question.

Hart’s sarcasm toward the media

Hart has never sugarcoated his interactions with the media. Despite the attempts of reporters fishing for a headline, he’s never bit on the bait.

Following a 118-117 loss to the Wizards in a preseason matchup in October, Hart provided a worrisome quote to the media. The tenacious forward didn’t look like himself as he finished with only two points. He went on to say, “I’m lost. I have no idea.”

Josh Hart after just 2 points in preseason: “I’m lost. I have no idea. There’s a couple days before Boston. So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit.” — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) October 19, 2024

However, only a few weeks later, Hart had an outstanding performance to give the Knicks their first win of the season against the Pacers. He looked anything but lost on the floor, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a net rating of +35.

Following the game, Brunson shared his lack of amusement with Hart’s mind games with the media. “The one person I really don’t worry about at all,” Brunson said. “Dude doesn’t know when to stop talking.”

"He just talks & talks. The one person I really don't worry about at all. Dude doesn't know when to stop talking" –– Jalen Brunson on Josh Hart's "I'm lost" comments last week. Hart 20 & 10 on +35 tonight in the win pic.twitter.com/4JZ6BVkfmt — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 26, 2024

Hart and Brunson’s understanding of the media makes them a joy for fans following each game.