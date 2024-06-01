Jalen Brunson And Josh Hart Have Hilariously Awkward Interaction When Discussing LeBron James’ Position

LeBron James is known for his durability and longevity. However, a huge trait that goes underappreciated is his versatility. Over the past 21 years, while the King has predominantly been a forward, he’s played all roles 1 through 5 at some point. Hence, it wasn’t surprising that Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson failed to conclude when talking about the position that James would hypothetically play alongside Kyrie Irving.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had a hilarious argument on the episode of their Roommates Show podcast. While bickering over the position that James would hypothetically play if shared the court with Kyrie Irving, the two New York Knicks players mocked each other for their fanboy behavior.

The debate in question: Would LeBron and Kyrie be considered a backcourt? Jalen: “LeBron’s a guard bro.” Josh: “Bron’s whatever the hell he wants to be.” Jalen: “…..” Chaos ensued pic.twitter.com/x9k7r65ouU — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) June 1, 2024

While it was hilarious to see the teammates pull each other’s legs, both players weren’t wrong with their assessment. LeBron has been the primary point guard previously in his career and was more than capable of fulfilling his role (averaged 9.2 assists during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons).

Hart also witnessed, when playing for the Lakers in the 2018-2019 season, that LBJ could play whatever position that the situation requires of him.

Josh Hart shared the court with LeBron James

Josh Hart began his NBA career by representing the Los Angeles Lakers. In only his second season, Hart was fortunate enough to share the locker room with LeBron James. Hart hasn’t often spoken about the on-court learnings that he took from LBJ in that one year. However, the 6ft 4 swingman revealed how Bron’s had an adverse effect in helping him to find his interest in a topic not related to basketball.

LeBron James is the real reason that Josh Hart is a wine aficionado. Hart claimed that he was influenced by the former’s love for wine after sharing a locker room with him. In a conversation with Wine Spectator, the former Villanova Wildcat also implied how James “spoilt” him with expensive wine that he later had to purchase for himself.

“LeBron [James] and [Rajon] Rondo are big on wine. I will always hate them for the beginning part of my wine journey because obviously they kinda f**ked me up – because usually people start off with Caymus or Duckhorn, but they started my ass off so high, and I was so spoiled. It was terrible. My fifth bottle of wine I ever had was an ’09 Harlan. They had Mouton-Rothschild on the plane, which is my favorite producer.

When I got shipped out [to New Orleans], now I had to go out and buy all these goddamn expensive bottles, when LeBron would just bring them,” Hart said.

It is quite evident that James manages to have an impact on each of his teammates.