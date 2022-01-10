“LeBron James has as many 25PPG seasons as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain combined!”: Astonishing stat puts into perspective the dominance of the Lakers superstar in the NBA over the last two decades

LA Lakers icon LeBron James has arguably been the best player in the NBA every year since he entered the league way back in 2003.

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever step on the court in the history of the league. Moreover, he is probably the greatest all-around player of all time. As a result, the 4x NBA champion’s name is always thrown into the GOAT debate along with Michael Jordan.

Setting foot into the league in 2003, LeBron James is now in his 19th Season in the NBA. Despite being 37 years of age, he still continues to dominate the league. As of now, the 4x MVP is the second-highest scorer in the NBA with 28.9 PPG, trailing only Kevin Durant who has 29.9 PPG.

Even though LeBron James is not in MVP consideration because of the Lakers’ horrendous displays, he is still one of the top-3 players in the world. One can certainly say that he is aging like a fine wine.

LeBron James has averaged more than 25PPG every year in the league except his rookie season.

A 37-year-old LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists per game this season, numbers where are unprecedented for a player in his 19th season. Assuming his PPG average this season holds up, this will be LeBron’s 18th (consecutive) season averaging 25PPG, in his 19-year career.

Most PPG in a player’s 19th season: 27.6 — LeBron James

14.6 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bron is averaging his most points since 2009-10 when he was 25. (Submitted by @Edwaardz) pic.twitter.com/lfLV1ZJqHw — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2021

Just to put things into perspective, some of the best scorers in the game, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 10 25PPG seasons in his 20-year career, while Wilt Chamberlain had 8 in his 14-year career.

What makes more LeBron’s feat more impressive is that the next players on the list are Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, all with 12 seasons of 25PPG+. All of them are known for being prolific scorers of the ball, meanwhile, LBJ is seen as a pass-first kind of player.

Most 25-PPG seasons in NBA history: 17 — LeBron James

Despite LeBron having only one scoring title, he is still seen to be one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and is on pace to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. In fact, what he is doing at age of 37 is nothing short of remarkable.

