Jalen Brunson Doesn’t Hold Back While Calling Out Josh Hart’s Immaturity During Fanatics Fest

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to being teammates, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are close friends and a hilarious duo. The two are often seen making all kinds of suggestive jokes on their podcast, The Roommates Show. More recently though, their shenanigans took place live, as they were part of a panel during the Fanatics Fest in New York.

Advertisement

It all started with a little bit of appreciation. Hart made a statement about just how much Brunson means to the Knicks. However, his provocative phrasing left fans in stitches. The veteran forward said,

“It started with JB [Jalen Brunson]. He put it on his back & we all came behind him… It just shows the love we have for each other… it’s on your [Jalen Brunson’s] shoulder and your back bro! And we all just got behind you! So, we appreciate you dog!”

While everyone in attendance chuckled, Brunson could do nothing more than express his disappointment at his teammate’s immaturity. For obvious reasons, this only made the whole ordeal more amusing. He said,

“We [Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson] just had a moment backstage where you were actually mature. And you were, for once, being a responsible adult! And then we get out in public and you don’t know how to act.”

Josh: "It started with JB. He put it on his back & we all came behind him…It just shows the love we have for each other" Kazeem: "I don't think he's buying it"🤣 Jalen:☠️ Josh: "It's on your shoulder & your back bro "And we all just got behind you "So we appreciate you dog" pic.twitter.com/9hPEIr2Gm4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 20, 2024

With a massive smile, Hart attempted to explain himself, simply stating that he only allowed himself to be mature once a day. Given that this condition had been met already, he felt he was more than justified in pivoting to his usual routine.

While the guard seemed frustrated with his teammate, that likely wasn’t the case. Brunson is pretty much used to, and some might even say, expects Hart to say something unhinged to entertain the masses, even if his podcast co-host found it mildly infuriating.

Hart knows that the Knicks star may be irritated about his shenanigans, but would never hold a grudge against him and makes full use of that privilege every chance he gets. The duo’s lack of filter and impeccable chemistry have made them and their podcast a fan favorite.

While most stars refrain from showcasing their true personality, Hart and Brunson revel in being as authentic as possible.