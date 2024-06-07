“Playing Chess Not Checkers”: Shaquille O’Neal Questions Jrue Holiday About Strategic Move Before Game 1

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the third quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was asked how the team planned on containing Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving. His response? “Pray.” Well, apparently their prayers were answered as the veteran shot a horrendous 6-of-19 from the field, including 0-0f-5 from beyond the arc. However, according to Shaquille O’Neal, it wasn’t a higher power that deserved credit.

While Holiday’s answer could be construed as an homage to Irving’s impeccable skill, Shaquille O’Neal believed that the Celtics star simply indulged in brilliant gamesmanship. During a conversation with the 33-year-old guard after Boston’s Game 1, the Hall of Famer gave him his flowers and even enquired if his theory was correct,

“[The journalists] asked you the other day how do you feel about staying in front of Kyrie and your answer was, ‘Pray.’ I know you… But he knows you are a competitor and you know he’s a competitor. But was that like a strategic move? Because that answer was one of the best. I was like, ‘Ooo, he’s playing chess, not checkers.'”

O’Neal presented Holiday with the perfect opportunity to gloat, but the Celtics star graciously turned it down. Instead, he only spoke about his relationship with Irving and gave him his due props.

He added that he knew the Mavericks star wouldn’t relent and he’d have to match his energy and keep competing to ensure he doesn’t pop off and beat the Celtics. That said, in the vaguest way possible, the Celtics star did admit that there was a little bit of chess involved, something that failed to get past Shaq and Kenny Smith.

“Me and Ky know each other…We do know the skill that Kyrie has. I think I’m trying to show him respect as well as him knowing that I’m going to be a competitor.”

Holiday’s measured response was a rather fitting one. After all, as impressive as their performance was in Game 1, they still need three more wins to finish the job.

The Mavericks will learn from their mistakes, adjust, and likely play far better in Game 2. In fact, Irving has already acknowledged his poor performance and is itching to get back on the court on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving sends positive message after Mavericks’ Game 1 loss

Whether it was divine intervention helping the Celtics, an excellent defensive scheme, or simply an off-night from Kyrie Irving, the Mavs guard isn’t looking for answers or excuses. The veteran guard simply shared a positive message on X, writing,

“Tribe, Keep GOD 1st and stay together, this mission is bigger than us.”

Irving finished the game with just 12 points and committed three turnovers in a night to forget. Worse, the veteran guard has now lost 11 straight games against his former team since stomping on their logo in 2021.

The Mavericks need him to bounce back in a big way in Game 2, snatch home-court advantage from the Celtics, and end his dismal run against Boston. And given just how good he is at what he does, it’s unlikely that he will fall below expectations.