Why is Glen Davis aka ‘Big Baby’, a former NBA player, fighting on a Jake Paul undercard?

Why is Glen Davis, a former NBA player who has some level of MMA is fighting on the Jake Paul undercard event?

One of the most interesting aspects of Jake Paul’s night is crossovers among other games. Athletes from all walks of life joined his cards, from basketball, to football, to MMA. Another former basketball player is ready to show what he can do in a boxing ring.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Glen Davis will be competing for Paul’s upcoming fighter card on August 13. The first plan, for Shams, was for Davis to fight former NBA player Larry Sanders. Those plans were disrupted due to recent commitments in the Big3 basketball league.

The production of the Most Important Promotions event is now about to feature an “Big Child” facing an unnamed opponent.

Davis On Boxing

All-American while at LSU, Davis was drafted by Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft before being traded to the Celtics. He played in Boston from 2007-2010, winning the NBA tournament during his rookie season.

Davis was eventually sold to Orlando Magic, where he played for a few years before agreeing to buy. Signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, Davis initially created problems with then-coach Doc Rivers. Recovering from ankle surgery, he became an unrestricted free agent in 2015.

Davis never returned to the NBA and played for the Croatian league and the ABA, as well as the Canadian National Basketball League.

Recently, Davis and 18 former NBA players were charged with falsifying the league’s health care system for nearly $ 4 million. The players received an estimated $ 2.5 million in fraudulent receipts after false claims of $ 3.9 million. Davis has been charged by a new judge in New York. Some veterans who have been charged have been ordered to return the money they received to the health system.

As for the sport of martial arts, Davis is ready. In the podcast episode of The Big Facts, Davis discusses how he has been training in MMA for years. He said he would like to face a footballer in the ring, but has no problem fighting Mike Tyson.

Right now, Paul has no one to turn to for his next fight card.

Other athletes who have fought with Paul in the past include Deron Williams, Frank Gore, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Nate Robinson.

