Jalen Brunson Hilariously Celebrates OG Anunoby’s $212.5M Contract, Josh Hart Chimes In

OG Anunoby is all set to sign a massive extension with the New York Knicks this offseason, and perhaps no one is happier for him, than his teammate Jalen Brunson. The 27-year-old reacted to the big news almost immediately after it broke on social media, choosing to make a hilarious joke about needing to borrow some money.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as he so often does, was the one who got to the scoop first. In an X [Formerly Twitter] post, he said,

“Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker.”

Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/q5VcjOeryW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Jalen Brunson was one of the first people to react to the news, tweeting out his support for his teammate with a dash of the humor we’ve come to expect from the Knicks star.

“OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!!”

OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!! — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 26, 2024

Much like his former Villanova Wildcat, Josh Hart also didn’t wait too long before reacting to the news. Going in a different direction from Brunson, Hart simply called the Brit “Money Man” while congratulating his wing partner on X.

“Money Man OG [fire emoji]”

Money Man OG 🔥 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 26, 2024

Of Course, Hart and Brunson’s reactions, while different, convey the same message. The Knicks are already a stacked team, and the renewal of OG Anunoby’s contract just makes them even better. With Mikal Bridges expected to join the team next season, the “Villanova Knicks” are making serious strides to challenge the Celtics in the East in 2025. Hart, who played a huge role in their playoff run, only agreed, tweeting out “Demons on the wings” as if to warn the league about how dangerous the team looks now.

Demons on the wings — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 26, 2024

Josh Hart isn’t far from the truth with his statement. Indeed, with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wings for this team, the Knicks are looking even more dangerous than they did last year. They may have already solidified their position as challengers for the 2025 NBA championship.

As for the happiness surrounding OG Anunoby’s new contract, it’s no surprise his teammates are this happy for him. After all, the former Raptor is set to earn over $40 million per season for the next five years. And given that the Knicks have shown the habit of celebrating their teammates’ contracts like their own, this hilarious little celebration on X was bound to happen.

Jalen Brunson’s celebration of Josh Hart’s contract

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have always shared a hilarious relationship. Going back to their days with Villanova, the two have always joked around with each other at every chance they have found.

So, when Hart signed a four-year- $81 million extension with the New York Knicks, Brunson had to get him somehow. So, when he happened to spot him in a restaurant, there was only one thing on his mind. The Knicks star hilariously posted a clip of his teammate on his Instagram story, repeatedly calling him, “Bag Man”.

Jalen Brunson IG post: “Bag man” pic.twitter.com/HrZoOzacEj — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 9, 2023

It’s clear that Hart enjoyed the joke as well, considering how he was trying not to smile, but just couldn’t stop it. And it’s likely that if OG Anunoby is caught on camera in this way, he will likely struggle with the same problem.

Moments such as this one put the incredible chemistry of this team on full display for the world to see. Perhaps it is this aspect of the side that makes them scarier than ever before ahead of this upcoming season.