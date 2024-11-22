Jalen Brunson Hilariously Deflects A Knicks Fan’s Profanity-Laced Rant Towards Josh Hart

The panel of the Roommates Show decided to react to the passionate rant of an angry New York Knicks fan. This fan’s frustration at the Knicks’ subpar performance prompted Jalen Brunson to take a friendly jab at his teammate Josh Hart.

A video went viral on social media where a Knicks fan recorded himself while driving a car and was furiously abusing the Knicks for their underwhelming start to the season. He also criticized Brunson and Hart for their podcast, implying that the two were not entirely focused on playing basketball.

“Are you f**king kidding me? This f**king Roommates Show… I don’t give a f**k about no Roommates Show… Get the f**king Ws… Lightskin b***h,” the fan ranted.

The podcast hosts didn’t seem offended by this supporter’s unkind words. Instead, they diverted their attention to a different topic.

Brunson instantly clarified that the fan was addressing Hart because of the “light skin b***h” comment towards the end of his rant.

“He’s talking to Josh, you the light skin b***h. He’s not talking to me,” Brunson trolled his teammate.

Hart tried debating, but not with much conviction. Eventually, he gave in and laughed at the joke, just like the others.

This is an apt example showcasing the off-court bond that the Knicks have. Particularly those who played for the Villanova Wildcats, seem to have a stronger connection and resort to unharmful roasts to joke around with each other.

The fan is fairly justified in being livid about the Knicks’ performance on the basketball court. Despite acquiring two sensational players, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have suffered losses against sub-500 teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, the Indiana Pacers, and the Chicago Bulls.

However, it is understandable why Brunson and Hart aren’t too worried. Tom Thibodeau’s boys seem to have found their rhythm, winning five out of their last six games. The impressive series of performances over the last two weeks has resulted in the Knicks jumping up to the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference.