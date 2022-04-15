“Kevin Durant and I aren’t in an Achilles group chat or anything”: Dwight Powell sheds light on the trials on rehabbing through an Achilles tear and showed love to Nets superstar

Dwight Powell talks about the shoutout Kevin Durant gave him after rehabbing well through an Achilles injury.

Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles tendon tear in the biggest stage possible when it comes to professional basketball. Despite being down 3-1, it felt as the Warriors could come back from the deficit if KD came back. He did and in mere minutes, the ‘Slim Reaper’ tore his Achille and was sidelined for well over a year.

Dwight Powell may not have torn his Achilles in the NBA Finals but he certainly knows what it’s like to significantly impact the course of your team’s trajectory upon going down with injury. He tore his in early 2020 and was unavailable until after that year’s Bubble Playoffs.

He did make a relatively fast recovery and has been playing like his old self this season. Losing Kristaps was something the Mavericks didn’t have to worry about they had the perfect lob threat and PnR partner for Luka Doncic in the form of a healthy Powell.

Kevin Durant recognized the way Dwight bounced back and knew he had to show love to the Mavericks big-man.

Dwight Powell on Kevin Durant shouting him out.

Kevin Durant recently tweeted out a shoutout to Dwight Powell for the way he bounced back better than ever from his Achille tear. “Shoutout Dwight Powell, made that Achilles recovery look like nothing. Love,” said KD.

In response, Powell told Callie Caplan, “We don’t have an Achilles group chat or anything but I think you recognize the work that guys have to do to get through that sort of an injury.”

Dwight Powell on Kevin Durant’s Twitter shoutout: “We don’t have an Achilles group chat or anything, but I think you recognize the work that guys have to do to get through that sort of injury.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 15, 2022

Modern medicine has progressed to the point where an Achilles tear isn’t as devastating as it used to be. Different athletes have different responses to such an injury. Guys like DeMarcus Cousins and Kobe Bryant were never the same while Kevin Durant is having a season that is up there for being one of his best in his career.

In regards to Dwight Powell and the Mavericks, it seems as though he’s well past this injury of his and looks to prove it once again in this year’s Playoffs against the Utah Jazz.