Jalen Brunson Jokingly Slams Josh Hart’s “Terrible” Friendship Days After Viral NBA Cup Celebration

In the immediate aftermath of the New York Knicks’ NBA Cup victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Hart created a viral moment on stage with Jalen Brunson that raised several eyebrows. It was undoubtedly a hilarious exchange between the two friends, with Brunson now firing back.

Hart, standing on stage with cameras across the arena and millions watching worldwide, decided it would be a great idea to stick his thumb behind Brunson, leaving the Knicks guard visibly shell-shocked.

Even Hart seemed taken aback by how viral the moment became. He took to his X account with posts captioned, “Damn caught in 4K” and “It was AI,” followed by teary emojis. Of course, it wasn’t AI. Brunson, who was on the receiving end of Hart’s antics, has since reflected on their friendship.

Damn in 4k….. — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 17, 2025

Brunson, speaking on the floor of Madison Square Garden, was reflecting on his historic 47-point performance against the Miami Heat earlier in the day. The presenter then asked him about the 20 three-pointers the Knicks made in the win, probing who had arguably hit the biggest shot of the night.

Unfortunately for Brunson, the answer had to be Hart, who shot one from 40-feet. Brunson said, “Josh, I’mma say Josh,” which brought out huge cheers from the crowd.

Brunson himself was trying to hide his smile as he added, “Unfortunately, I’m gonna say Josh. He’s been a pretty terrible friend as of recently but I’m gonna say Josh.”

The reporter, however, stole the show in this segment, as he concluded with “Thumbs up to that”, which surely gave Brunson some PTSD. After all, who would want this to be remembered?

That said, this exchange goes on to show how great the vibes are in the Knicks locker room. These players aren’t just teammates, but friends. Yes, Brunson called Hart a terrible friend, but of course, that was a joke. Perhaps, if they all celebrate a NBA championship together, Brunson will take his revenge in a similar fashion?

Thumbs up from the NBA community for that.