“Write What You Want”: Josh Hart Slams Media’s Shifting Narrative Amid Knicks’ Return to Top Form

The New York Knicks’ rollercoaster campaign continues, with the side coming back from its mid-season slump in style. After destroying the Nets, they won against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier today and, once again, the iconic franchise is loved by the New York media. Josh Hart, however, did not respond to this “love” too kindly.

Advertisement

The Knicks have had a solid season, all things considered. They even won the NBA Cup in December, after which their difficult stretch began. They were 2–8 in their last 10 games at one point, with the team suffering blowout losses to weaker teams like Dallas.

Publications were not too kind to the Knicks roster, with many calling out their chemistry issues. They were being discussed as a potential play-in team, with some going as far as calling them a “lottery side.” Now, they are the darling competitors for the top once again.

“You guys can write what you want. Three games ago, we were turning into a lottery team, and now yall are like oh, we’re battling up the East,” stated Josh Hart after today’s Knicks’ victory.

It was a refreshing take. The only way to fight back against the narrative is by showing that it does not bother you. Hart and New York were underdogs going into Philly. Now, they have reminded the East of who they are.

Josh Hart: “You guys can write what you want. Three games ago, we were turning into a lottery team, and now yall are like oh, we’re battling up the East.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 24, 2026

The craziest thing about the 76ers game was is that the Knicks essentially did it without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been under pressure of late. Towns fouled out early and watched as New York had a tremendous third quarter, going on a 30-13 run that showed how dominant their offense can be when he is not in it. Mikal Bridges also had a quiet game, scoring just nine.

Jalen Brunson continues to be clutch, Hart is the heart of the team, and role players like Jordan Clarkson, Mitchell Robinson, Tyler Kolek, and Landry Shamet have made more of a difference than KAT or Bridges. Last year, the Knicks surpassed all expectations. This year, people want them to fail more than ever, and they will need KAT and Mikal to be in tip-top form to counter that.

What this stretch really shows is that the Knicks’ identity is not tied to one star or one hot stretch, but to adaptability. They can win pretty, they can win ugly, and they can win when the script gets flipped mid-game.

That is usually the difference between a team that survives the regular season and one that actually scares people in April. The noise around them is not going anywhere, but nights like this hint that New York might finally be built to outlast it instead of reacting to it.