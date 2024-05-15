Jalen Brunson Reveals Playoff Mentality as Knicks Follow 32-Pt Loss With 30-Point Win

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks came into Tuesday’s Game 5 on the back of a 32-point humbling at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in their previous outing and the knowledge that a defeat would leave them on the precipice of elimination. With this on their minds and a depleted roster, the Knicks emphatically responded with a 121-91 win in Game 5. In the post-game press conference, star guard Jalen Brunson was asked how the team managed to bounce back from the blowout loss in Indiana. His rather fitting response was that they didn’t bother pondering about it,

“One thing I’ve learned in the playoffs is one game does not have any effect on the next. No matter what the situation is, whether you lose by one or lose by 30, it has nothing to do with the next game. So once we leave here tonight, [Game 5] is over with. It’s all about how do we prepare for Game 6.”

Brunson and the Knicks’ approach, while very nonchalant, is right as it should be. Having one good or bad day at the office shouldn’t deter the team’s focus from the end goal, which is to win the next game.

A defeat like that could have potentially made them wonder what could have been had the injuries to the side never happened. Instead, they are pushing forward with what is at their disposal and grinding out wins to keep their season alive.

Against all odds, the Knicks have retaken the lead in the series. And while the New York Knicks as a collective unit have been brilliant, Jalen Brunson deserves the lion’s share of the credit for leading this scrappy side.

Jalen Brunson continues his ascension to superstardom

Jalen Brunson had a rare off-night in Game 4, as the Pacers’ defense stifled the guard, holding him to just 18 points in the contest. This underwhelming display of his resulted in a 32-point beatdown of the Knicks.

Following this, Brunson knew he couldn’t afford to disappoint again. And sure enough, he responded with a 44-point performance in Game 5 to guide the Knicks to a blowout win.

Brunson attempted 35 shots, the second-most in a game in his career, sinking 18 of them. He also provided seven assists and hauled in four rebounds to ensure the Knicks maintain their perfect home record in this series and take a 3-2 lead.

The guard’s magical outing was his fifth with at least 40 points in these playoffs. He has now become just the 10th player in NBA history, third since the 2001 playoffs, to record five games with 40 or more points in a single playoff run, something that only further puts his magnificent form into perspective.

Brunson and the New York Knicks are now one game away from ending the franchise’s 24-year wait for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. They now have two chances to get the job done, with the first on Thursday in Indiana.