“Where Was LeBron?”: ‘Hater’ Skip Bayless Points Out Dwyane Wade’s ‘Close Buddy’s’ Absence From HOF Induction Night

LA Lakers’ LeBron James was absent from his former teammate and friend Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Never shy to comment on James, Skip Bayless talked about the situation on his podcast, “The Skip Bayless Show.” Bayless initially read out some fan comments of people wondering why James was not present at the ceremony. He later speculated about the reason why James might have skipped the event.

Dwyane Wade’s illustrious career aptly resulted in him being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. A range of former players and legends congratulated Wade, with the likes of Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony attending the event as well.

Skip Bayless surprised at LeBron James’ absence during Dwyane Wade’s HOF ceremony

In the podcast, Bayless initially read out fan comments. A range of supporters were surprised to see that James was not present at his friend’s HOF ceremony. Skip Bayless himself had little idea why James was not at the event:

“I have no idea why LeBron James was not at Dwayne Wade’s HOF ceremony, or his after-party… I am 99.9% sure LeBron was not there, and that shocked me. I found that extremely odd. I thought LeBron and D Wade were extremely close, as in big-brother-little brother close….I am Sorry, I am going to ask the question, Where was LeBron?”

Later on, Bayless speculated that James must have had a prior commitment that made it impossible for him to attend. He talked about how the Lakers’ star had congratulated Wade on social media, dismissing the possibility of a feud:

“Did LeBron just have a prior commitment? It didn’t have anything at all to do with Bronny’s condition. You think LeBron could have been there. LeBron did offer a social-media congratulation. So surely, no falling out, I just cant imagine that, I don’t know. It was odd that LeBron James on Monday posted a video driving around in Akron. The point was, there he was back at his old stomping ground, in Akron. That was Monday.”

Bayless talked about how James was back in his hometown, Akron, last Monday. While a range of his former teammates were present, Wade might have been a bit disappointed by the absence of arguably his greatest-ever teammate.

LeBron James congratulated Dwyane Wade in a heartfelt Instagram post

While James might have not been able to attend the ceremony, he was proud of Wade. LeBron posted a heartfelt Instagram post congratulating the Heat legend on the special achievement, according to Bleacher Report.

James talked about how Wade was a young kid from Illinois who took the NBA by storm. He claimed that he loved his friend and former teammate and obviously had no qualms with Dwyane Wade.

The two have been close friends ever since they played together for the Miami Heat. As Skip Bayless speculated, James must have had a prior commitment that made it impossible for him to attend the ceremony.