Jalen Brunson Stats vs Warriors: How Does the Knicks Guard Fare Against Stephen Curry and Co.

The latest Madison Square Garden clash for the New York Knicks marks a crucial juncture for its campaign. The Empire State franchise aims to counter the Golden State Warriors to enhance the chances of a postseason run. In the process, the involvement of their All-Star guard Jalen Brunson against Stephen Curry‘s visiting side becomes a key factor. Amidst the anticipation, the Knicks guard’s stats against the Bay Area organization take center stage.

Ahead of the latest matchup, the New Jersey-born featured against the Dubs 15 times since coming into the league in 2015. Thirteen of those encounters occurred during his time with his former employers, the Dallas Mavericks. Since joining the Knicks, the 27-year-old has faced the Warriors twice with both of those clashes taking place towards the end of 2022.

During this period, the versatile NBA guard registered 11.7 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, 0.5 steals per game, and 0.1 blocks per game. Throughout this phase, Brunson recorded a below-career-average field goal percentage of 47.5%. Interestingly, his three-point shooting underwent an increase against the Dubs as the 6ft 2″ talisman registered 43.9% from behind the arc.

This scenario stayed the same ever after joining the Knicks. During a November 2022 encounter, the point guard recorded a miserable display of 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 15.4% from the field. He made the headlines once again a month later while registering his career-high points against the Dubs (31) during a home victory.

Evidently, the form of the 2024 All-Star has often been unpredictable against the Western Conference team. The Knicks guard has taken matters a step forward in the latest matchup by breaking his previous highest score against the Warriors. This instance added further volume to the rise of the 2x NCAA champion as the fans remained hopeful of playoff qualification.

How has Jalen Brunson played this season?

The NBA star has been able to build on his past season’s success as he continues to surpass himself at every opportunity. Brunson has been averaging a notable 27.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 6.7 assists per game, 1 steal per game, and 0.2 blocks per game. On top of it, the 6ft 2″ talisman has shot 47.8% from the field and 40.3% from behind the arc in this campaign.

The prominent performances have aided in him holding the fort in the absence of Julius Randle. After all, the facilitator has significantly increased the franchise’s chances of a postseason run through his endeavors. By holding the fourth spot on the table, the organization remains in contention for their second consecutive playoff qualification.

Apparently, this inclusion of Brunson into the Knicks roster has been a sign of changing times. The consistency of the squad has increased immensely while the faith within the fanbase has grown. So, the supporters put their bets on the New Jersey-born as he aims to spearhead a turnaround in New York City.