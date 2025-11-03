Jalen Brunson Warned About His Impending Hair Fall by Richard Jefferson

It’s never a dull moment with Josh Hart. The New York Knicks forward is one of the funniest players in the league. When it comes to figures in the media, Richard Jefferson holds that title. It just so turns out that the two came together for a special episode of the Roommates Show. The victim of it all was none other than Jalen Brunson.

Advertisement

Over the years, fans have begun to witness another side of Jefferson, which wasn’t apparent during his playing days. One of his most likable traits is his ability to handle a joke. It wouldn’t be right for the former 2016 NBA champion to join the Knicks stars’ podcast and not be on the receiving end of one of Hart’s jokes. Unfortunately for Jefferson, Hart poked fun at his lack of hair.

“Do you use shampoo or do you just use body wash because you’re bald?” Hart asked.

It didn’t take long for the entire room to burst into laughter. Brunson enjoyed the joke quite a lot as he couldn’t contain his laughter. However, Jefferson made clear that Brunson understands that a similar future is in his deck of cards.

“Look, it’s hereditary. Give it some time, you’re on the way,” Jefferson said to Brunson.

The two-time All-NBA member didn’t object to Jefferson’s warning. Instead, he said, “I’m on the way.”

The reason Jefferson highlighted the fact that baldness is hereditary is that Jalen’s father, Rick, is bald. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee that Brunson will lose all of his hair someday.

Currently, the 6-foot-2 guard’s hairstyle consists of braids. Assuming he’s taking the necessary precautions to maintain healthy hair, he shouldn’t have to worry about hair loss. However, tight braids can cause hair loss.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown may have suffered the consequence of tight braids. He has since changed his hairstyle to a fade all around. Nonetheless, the 2024 Finals MVP was caught with enhancements in his hair to make it seem fuller than it actually is. That is certainly not a path Brunson would like to go down.

In case he does go bald, Jefferson did also share his skin-care routine. “I like to scrub it, make it sure it’s like really clean and fresh. But with body wash? More body wash because like. So there’s shampoo. Every once in a while, I might, you know, take my kid’s shampoo and, you know, make sure the scalp is good because you don’t want it flaking and dusty and nasty. So you can’t just scrub it. You got to add some conditioner, if you will. Sunscreen only.”

Regardless, there’s nothing wrong with being bald. Jefferson hasn’t lost a bit of confidence since losing his hair. Brunson won’t magically lose his basketball prowess. The only downside is that he may be subject to constant jokes from Hart. But that doesn’t seem to be anything new for the close friends.