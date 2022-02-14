“PJ Tucker going to hoop in these by tomorrow”: Eminem rocks Super Bowl eve while showing off his new Air Jordans, NBA Twitter makes connection with the Heat star

In the midst of one of the best Super Bowl halftime performances featuring Eminem, PJ Tucker found himself making rounds of Twitter for some reason.

P.J. Tucker’s life revolves around being the biggest hustler on the basketball court and being a sneaker junkie off it.

The 6’5 forward who averages just over 7 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, and a steal in his 11th year in the NBA is a much bigger asset for his team than the stat sheet shows.

Always a part of championship contender teams in the past few seasons, the swingman finally won his first title with the Bucks last season.

The 2021 NBA champ now finds himself playing with another contender, the 2020 finalists – Miami Heat. In a season full of injuries for Jimmy Butler and Co, P.J. has helped them to be the top team in the East with a 37-20 record. Heat nation loves their role player’s hustle in each game.

This pass from PJ Tucker 😮 pic.twitter.com/4deYtQ27Z2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 13, 2022



But on Sunday, the Super Bowl night, Tucker was trending on Twitter for his sneaker love.

Eminem’s Air Jordans in Super Bowl performance made NBA fans remember PJ Tucker

Keeping in mind its tremendous standards, the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI separated itself from any of its previous editions. Dr. Dre, one of the biggest producers in rap history, assembled Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar for a performance, and it looked like a dream of every Hip Hop lover of the 90s.

While the show itself was enough to catch everyone’s attention throughout the world Eminem kneeling also caught millions of eyeballs throughout the globe. And so did his Air Jordan 3.

Meanwhile, some basketball balls were wondering how long would it take for P.J. Tucker to get his hands on Eminem’s gorgeous Jordans.

PJ Tucker is already making phone calls. 🤣 https://t.co/5miMw0LIus — Nathaniel*. (@Nathaniel_M3) February 14, 2022

PJ Tucker somehow already has two pairs lol. https://t.co/qM9G7yN1W6 — Bando Calrissian (@plangeypants) February 14, 2022

PJ Tucker Going To Hoop In These By Tomorrow… https://t.co/XM81y0ewAm — Mann (@Mann_305) February 14, 2022

The journeyman had one of the toughest careers to finally make it as an NBA player. After getting drafted in the league in 2006, he found himself playing in the Middle East and Europe for 5-years before again getting a contract with the Suns in 2012.

Hustling for his place in the teams since then, Tucker finds his sneakers collection hobby as his favorite getaway. He never hides his love for sneakers and will surely showcase the pair of “Slim Shady” once he gets his hands on them.