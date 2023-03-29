“If Jeffrey Jordan Doesn’t Call In 7 Days, I Show Up”: Michael Jordan Adopted Strict Parenting During His Son’s College Career In 2007

Michael Jordan being the magnanimous personality that is, was bound to have children who would receive a similar level of shine in the limelight. His eldest son, Jeffrey Jordan, and his second oldest, Marcus Jordan, both tried to follow in their father’s footsteps when it came to playing basketball at a professional level.

Unlike their father however, they could never truly reach the pinnacle of the basketball realm. While Jordan was a hoops superstar in his freshman year of college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill due to his heroics in the NCAA Championship game against Georgetown, Jeffrey was trying to make it onto the starting lineup for Illinois’s collegiate team.

Jeff Jordan was actually on campus due to an academic scholarship, not one related to sports. He had gotten interest from smaller schools but chose to work his way into a big name school through academics.

Michael Jordan was a strict parent with his son, Jeffrey Jordan

Michael Jordan had been retired from the NBA for 4 years when his eldest son, Jeffrey Jordan, came to the age of leaving high school for college in 2007. With all that extra time on his hands, MJ made sure to keep in touch with him as there was more distance put in between his son and him.

During an interview, Michael revealed just how stringent he could be with several rules of his. One such rule was related to how often they would need to stay in touch with one another.

“When it comes to school, you’ve got to call within 7 days. ‘Cause if you don’t call me within those 7 days, the 8th day imma be standing in front of you,” said Jordan. He would then give an example of a time when he did remind Jeff of the fact that it was the 7th day, hilariously leading to his son calling him back within 10 minutes.

How was Jeffrey Jordan in college?

Jeffrey Jordan never averaged more than 3 points per game for a full collegiate season. His career average in points would be 1.6 points per game, despite him starting 13 games during his final season of college basketball.

Him entering the transfer portal and transferring to UCF wouldn’t change much for his play either. In fact, it was his younger brother, Marcus Jordan, who excelled far more than him, averaging 13+ points one season and 15+ the next at UCF.

