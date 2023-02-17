Jalen Green Girlfriend 2023: All You Need To Know About Breah Hicks

Jalen Green is one of the rising stars in the NBA. Alongside the likes of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., Green is part of a Houston Rockets franchise that is young, talented, and on the up and up.

Only in his second season in the league, Green has been playing some great basketball. He is currently averaging around 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game. With stats like that at the age of 21, Jalen has the potential to become one of the best.

But, with greatness comes a lot of attention, and being an NBA superstar, it comes in droves. This is the case with Green, whose robust and athletic frame and good looks potentially attract many prospective partners. Unfortunately, for all the women out there, Jalen is already taken.

Jalen Green has been dating Breah Hicks since 2021

There can be no denying that Jalen Green’s first focus in life is basketball. The young man lives and breathes the sport. However, even he needs to make time, on occasion, for his personal life. That includes his love life as well.

As of 2021, Green is in a committed relationship with model Breah Hicks. They revealed their relationship a few months prior to the NBA draft but were reportedly dating for quite a while. Now, the two are coming up on what will be their two-year anniversary.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Hicks went to Notre Dame High School, where she actually started a relationship with her first celebrity. Breah was reportedly in a relationship with Christian Comb, the son of legendary rapper Sean Combs, AKA, P Diddy.

Sadly, despite being in a six-year-long relationship, the two ended things due to several reasons. In particular, Combs’ infidelities and lies. Luckily for her, Jalen Green doesn’t seem to be that kind of a guy.

