“Houston is where you put the weight on for sure”: Rockets rookie Jalen Green shares his love for H-Town’s food

Rockets rookie Jalen Green cannot get enough of the food in Houston, adding how easy it is to put on weight in the Texas city.

Currently in the process of rebuilding, Jalen Green forms the centerpiece of the Rockets franchise. The second pick in the 2021 draft, Green impressed us with his freakish athletic ability during the regular season, accounting for some noteworthy performances.

The 20-year-old is looking to fill the void created by James Harden’s departure. Unfortunately, the Rockets have a lot of work to do before they are back in the mix. The Houston team finished the season as the last seed with a 20-62 record.

As Green looks to take the reigns of the franchise into his hands, the Rockets guard cannot seem to get enough of the food in Houston. Hailing from California, Green states that it’s not difficult to gain weight staying in Houston.

Green’s comments could cause concern amongst Rockets fans, considering their history with former MVP James Harden. However, NBA Twitter seemed quite welcoming of Green’s appreciation for Houston food.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jalen Green’s fondness for the food in Houston.

The Rockets have been in shambles post-Harden’s departure, finding themselves at the bottom of the standings. In the process of rebuilding, the Rockets have a lot of hopes pinned on Green, who seems to have already fallen in love with the city of Houston, especially its food.

Jalen Green on the city of Houston: “The food is crazy. They got the best food out here. I swear. It’s where you put the weight on for sure. They got all types of different food out here. I love it.” — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) May 24, 2022

Green’s verdict on Houston food had some interesting reactions on social media.

Zion on his way to Houston: pic.twitter.com/HyUUY09EJt — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) May 24, 2022

We were no 3 in national obesity for a few years running for a reason 😎 — Jonathan Hernon (@JonathanHernon) May 24, 2022

That’s my Star Player right there — CoolJhags 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@HanchoJackHTX) May 24, 2022

Safe to say he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon — Dame Dizzle (@dame77090) May 24, 2022

He had the strip club wings — Corey😵‍💫 (@KayakLarge) May 24, 2022

Listen — @JalenGreen is absolutely 100% correct here. The food in Houston is some of THE BEST in the United States. We need more dialogue on this because I’m tired of Houston cuisine being underrated. There is an endless amount of incredible food from a variety of cultures. https://t.co/kEhdqEXaN1 — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) May 24, 2022

Well, we hope Green doesn’t get too carried away by the numerous cuisines to try in Houston, considering the elite fitness required for the game of basketball.

In the past we’ve seen, players like Charles Barkley, James Harden, and Zion Williamson bear the brunt for their poor fitness levels.