“Jalen Green has more games with 40+ PTS and 0 turnovers than James Harden”: Rockets rookie overshadows The Beard for a unique feat

Jalen Green already has an achievement in his rookie year that James Harden couldn’t get throughout his 9-years stay in Houston.

Jalen Green is finally living up to the expectations everyone in the NBA community had from the Californian guard who didn’t go to college and still went 2nd overall in the 2021 Drafts.

The rookie chose the NBA’s G-League developmental team over becoming the star of the nation by playing college basketball had his eyes set on doing it at the grandest of stages.

By some luck, he got into a team that had recently lost its superstar guard who won some scoring titles, several All-Star selections, and even an MVP. And it seems the Houston Rockets are lucky as well that they decided for Jalen.

The 20-year-old is shinning just in time to keep himself up there for the Rookie of the Year award. The shooting guard might not have looked like an elite scorer when he first came in, but now he looks all set to do just what James Harden did for the Rockets all these years and more.

Jalen Green overshadows James Harden for a unique feat

Green, much like his scouting report during the draft suggests, is a streaky shooter. The man recently became one of only two players in 40 years alongside Allen Iverson to score 30 points in 5-straight games.

The man is now starting to eclipse his predecessor, starting with a record that shows he is capable of becoming a player who commits the least mistakes on the court while doing something Harden could also do. Jalen scored 41 points on 14/26 from the field, 4/11 from 3, and 9/11 from the line with 0 turnovers. And that part is what Harden could never do as a Rockets player.

While The Beard is awfully renowned for his turnovers and overuse of the ball even after being more of a shooting guard, and by the looks of his first year, Green needs much less time with the ball to do his thing.

He might need time to become the scorer of Harden’s level but if he does and does with this efficiency and low turnover rates, everyone in Houston will be happy with how things turned out eventually.