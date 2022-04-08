“James Harden has lost his athleticism completely!”: NBA reporter makes horrifying observation on the 76ers star’s health

Philadelphia 76ers news report gives incredibly worrying observation of James Harden and how it may impact any championship hopes

Does James Harden want to move to another franchise again?

On the Rockets and the Nets, it was rumored that the player was playing badly simply so that he’d be traded. And if that was indeed true, fair play to him.

Sure, the way he went about his business wasn’t handled in the best of ways, but, the man got what he wanted. However, the problem is, his current predicament doesn’t quite make sense anymore.

James Harden has struggled shooting the last 5 Sixers games: 18 PTS 4-of-15 FG 2-of-9 3PT

12 PTS 4-of-10 FG 2-of-6 3PT

21 PTS 4-of-13 FG 2-of-7 3PT

11 PTS 4-of-10 FG 2-of-7 3PT

13 PTS 3-of-12 FG 1-of-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/8JUpzj0dXZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 8, 2022

As the tweet shows, the Beard hasn’t been in the best of forms over the last 5 games. In fact, the man doesn’t even look like himself anymore. But why?

Until now, analysts have been as clueless as even the most casual of fans. Recently though, ‘Philly Voice’ writer Kyle Neubeck came up with a possible reason for all this madness. And suffice to say, the franchise needs to be worried.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kyle Neubeck announces the reality of James Harden’s longevity and health on the Philadelphia 76ers right now

James Harden hasn’t looked right for a while now.

His game doesn’t quite have the same pop it used to. It’s almost like the man has lost a step or two when it comes to his on-court ability. And if Neubeck’s words are to be believed, that isn’t very far from the truth.

“Everyone watching the Sixers can see the same thing right now. James Harden does not have the lift, the burst, the speed that he used to have, and it is impacting the way he goes about his business. The underlying skills that made him a star and the basketball intellect are still there. The tools that help maximize those gifts have faded, though, and it is tough to get around that building the best version of this specific Sixers team.”

Uh oh.

It isn’t uncommon to see Harden partying hard, even while the NBA season is still in progress. So, while he isn’t out of shape per se, he isn’t exactly doing his body any favors in terms of preservation.

Could that finally be hitting him hard? Or is this just a problem that will fade before it’s too late for the 76ers?

