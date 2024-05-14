Jamal Murray’s Calf Strain Keeps Him on Injury Report as Nuggets Head Home to Host Timberwolves for Game 5

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to a call on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets seem to be in quite a predicament ahead of Game 5. Taking the last two games of the series after dropping the first two matchups, the franchise has a chance to take a 3-2 lead against this red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team. But seeing Jamal Murray’s name pop up on Denver’s latest injury report once again raises concerns among the Nuggets’ fanbase.

According to the official injury report of the league, the Denver Nuggets have once again listed Murray’s status as ‘questionable’ for Game 5 against the Wolves due to a left calf strain.

The guard has been dealing with a strained left calf since the start of the series. While the Kentucky college product has suited up for all four games in the Western Conference Semifinals so far, his ailment has very much limited his production so far.

After dropping the first game of the series and an 8-point performance in Game 2, Murray, along with his teammates, has been looking for ways to pick up their production. Consequently, the 6’4 point guard had 24 points in Game 3, and a 19-point outing in Game 4, along with this moment shared with Kevin Harlan.

Despite his injury, Jamal Murray is the team’s second-leading scorer, along with running the Nuggets offense. Coming up big now when it matters most, He is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, all on a 46.9 true shooting percentage. Simply put, now that he is finally starting to find some form, he is essential to Denver’s lineup in Game 5.

Since his status has been listed as questionable, Murray’s availability in the team’s starting lineup solely depends on his pre-game evaluation by Denver’s training staff. But looking at how the Nuggets’ point man has suited up for all four games despite the calf strain, it would be safe to assume that the team is unlikely to miss out on his services.