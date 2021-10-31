“I love logo shots more than normal threes!”: Luka Doncic gets hilariously candid about his shot selection after draining an incredible logo three against the Kings

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a hilarious reaction to his dagger logo three against the Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic, man. What can we really say about him anymore?

At this point in time, the Dallas Mavericks are in a transitionary period of sorts. After being under the coaching of Rick Carlisle for so long, the team is clearly still learning the ways of Jason Kidd. And because of this, every player on the team has struggled from time to time.

The Slovenian however, has somehow largely been unaffected. And we saw some serious proof of that very recently, against the Kings.

This was a close game throughout, with Dallas keeping the lead for essentially the whole game. However, there was a moment late in the 4th, where the opposition threatened to take over. And just then, even in the face of incredible defense, the Mavericks star decided to do this.

LUKA FROM THE LOGO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hfe2l9IiO1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2021

After the game, the player was asked about the shot in the tweet above. And well, let’s just say his answer will have every neutral fan smirking in agreement.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic delivers a hilariously candid statement on his shots from the logo

Calling Luka Doncic a stranger to making deep threes is like saying chickens have the ability to fly into space and breathe on the moon. You couldn’t be more absurdly incorrect.

Even with that being said though, this shot was incredible. But for the player, apparently, this is the shot he finds easiest to make.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the tweet below for all the proof you need.

Luka Doncic (23 points, 1-7 3s, 2-6 FT): “More confident [from the logo] than all my 3s and my free throws. I don’t understand how that shot goes in and then all my normal shots can’t go in. I’ve got to work on those normal shots.” https://t.co/yj9kwZyeu5 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 31, 2021

As we said, his answer will find you smirking in agreement.

Weird as it may be, it just makes sense.

That’s just Luka Magic for you.

