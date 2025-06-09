“Worth Over $2 Billion So He Don’t Need This”: Michael Jordan Is Going To Be ‘Brutally Honest’ On NBC, Says Stephen A Smith

When it was revealed that Michael Jordan had signed a deal with NBC to become a special contributor for NBA coverage starting from the 2025-26 season, it came as a shock to everyone. Nobody expected one of the GOATs in NBA history to suddenly start offering his basketball analysis. One of those people was popular NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith.

With a $3.5 billion net worth and several business dealings, Stephen A. was shocked that Jordan added another contract to his list. He was really just surprised that MJ offered his services in the first place; after all, he doesn’t need the money.

Additionally, like most fans and pundits, he remained uncertain about what Jordan’s analysis would entail. That said, his wealth and fame could actually be a blessing in disguise.

“Him being worth over $2 billion, he don’t need this,” Smith said on the Valuetainment podcast.

“He’s going to be brutally honest. Oh, I can assure you that. He’s not going to be somebody that’s going to be passive. Not the Michael Jordan I know. The Michael Jordan I know, when talking basketball, he is as candid as it gets. He ain’t trying to hurt nobody’s feelings, he ain’t trying to be insulting. But he’s going to tell you what’s going on,” he added.

Smith seems to think there might be times when Jordan comes off a bit abrasive in his analysis. A big part of the job is learning how to toe the line without being overly critical, and MJ has long been rumored to be a straight shooter when it comes to talking basketball.

Smith commented on this situation a couple of weeks ago as well, and kept his excitement the same.

“I just wanna know, is it gonna be the Michael Jordan you see on television? Or is it gonna be the Michael Jordan we speak to? Because if it’s the Michael Jordan we speak to, it’s gonna be epic,” he said on First Take.

So, while Smith believes MJ could end up being brutally honest, he also thinks that honesty could lead to some epic moments. Whether it’s beef with a player or a signature segment, Smith plans to keep a close eye on it all.

Furthermore, one has to wonder about Jordan’s reasons for returning to the limelight. For NBC, it’s a no-brainer — he’s bound to stir up nostalgia among ‘90s NBA fans. But for MJ, could it be a way to stay culturally relevant? It would be out of character for him to seek public approval.

It’s been nearly two decades since we’ve seen Jordan take on a role like this. During his time away from the camera, he largely avoided the spotlight. In fact, he’s consistently distanced himself from popular media debates — especially ones like the NBA’s GOAT conversation.

“You’re never going to say who’s the greatest of all time. To me, that’s more for PR and more for selling stories in getting hype,” the Chicago Bulls legend once said in an interview.

In a way, this could be a driving factor behind his return. Maybe MJ is tired of the GOAT debate and wants to shut it down whenever it comes up, offering more nuance to this generation. If that’s the case, it would be a welcome change.

It’ll be interesting to see how active and present Jordan is with the network. Stephen A. seems to be gearing up for some fireworks. Many expect the known gambler to dive into betting takes, while others are bracing for the brutally honest analysis that some poor player is bound to receive.