Spencer Dinwiddie Declares Luka Doncic the Best Player in the NBA, Triggers Trade Rumors

‘Who is the Best Player in the NBA’ is a highly contested question right now with many worthy takers available in the league. When the same query was recently put in front of Spencer Dinwiddie, he declared that his former Dallas Mavericks teammate, Luka Doncic is the best player in the league right now, per his assessment. While this could’ve been just a shoutout or a sign of respect to Luka, Dinwiddie’s name being floated around in trade rumors recently is making fans think that this might be a hint about a potential return to Dallas.

Advertisement

Dinwiddie is currently in China for the 361 DVD China Tour. During an interaction with reporters, he declared Luka to be the best player in the league. Dinwiddie also added that in his opinion, the Mavs superstar should’ve won the MVP award last season.

The 31-year-old said, “The best player in the NBA right now, I think, he should’ve won the MVP this year, but he didn’t. I’mma go with Luka Doncic.” As soon as he took Luka’s name, the crowd in front of him erupted in a loud cheer.

Spencer Dinwiddie earlier today calling Luka the best player in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xP99YxvQ7 — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) July 21, 2024

Earlier this month, HoopsHype published a report on the possibility of Dinwiddie reuniting with Luka. According to Michael Scotto, the Mavs were looking to add Dinwiddie back to their roster.

This consideration stems from them having leftover cap space after signing Klay Thompson. Even though it’s been weeks since the report came out and no major follow-through has happened, fans are taking the recent shoutout from Dinwiddie as a sign of what’s next to come.

One fan believes that Dinwiddie saying Luka is the best player in the league right now pretty much confirms his arrival in Dallas.

Dinwddie to Dallas confirmed — The Uncleghandi (@TheUncleGhandi) July 21, 2024

Another hopeful Mavs fan saw Dinwiddie’s comment as a sign of respect for Luka and the love that he still has for the Mavericks. If that’s the case, it makes sense for him to join the franchise.

He said it was Luka Doncic（today ）Back to Dallas Spencer Dinwiddie🥹#MFFL pic.twitter.com/CyedyDw9zk — 白熊Mavs (@Li88763269) July 21, 2024

Keeping up with the theme of a hopeful comeback, one fan stated that Dinwiddie is looking to get his job back in Dallas and this could be a great start for him.

Bro tryna get his job back after that comment in February 😭 — ᴀᴜꜱᴛɪɴ (@KyriesEliteIG) July 21, 2024

While this can be dubbed as fan speculation at best, Dinwiddie joining the Mavs will benefit both parties. His last stint with the franchise was very successful as he averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field in 76 games. Unfortunately, his dream run was cut short when the Mavs pulled off a shocking trade and brought in Kyrie Irving to Dallas.