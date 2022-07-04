James Harden celebrates a “$109 million” deal for 3 years with a crazy night out at the Hamptons

James Harden is stirring up the rumor pot, he declined his $47.7 million player option, and he will now sign for $109 million for 3 years?

Well, in the modern-day and age there is no such thing as a whisper deal. The sheer amount of chatter around the league means that no piece of news can remain a secret for long.

This time, the news is coming from Philadelphia. Just last night James Harden was seen in an elaborate all-white attire party in the Hamptons.

He was seen in a joyous mood with pop stars Drake, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott. Along with him were his teammates, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The trio was instrumental in last year’s playoffs. While they didn’t achieve long-term success, they will be looking to run it back this year.

Apart from the 76ers players, PJ Tucker was seen at the party. It looks as though PJ might also be in the running to sign to the 76ers as a free agent.

RUMOR: James Harden will sign a 3-year $109M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, via Sam Goldberg CSN. This gives the #Sixers cap space flexibility to improve the roster this season and seasons to come. James had stated he will do whatever it takes to win. #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/dVdE3iqkYV — RunItBackPhilly (@RunItBackPhilly) July 4, 2022

James Harden is rumored to sign a 3-year $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers!

There were already rumors that Harden was in Hamptons to talk with the 76ers owners regarding a new deal. Perhaps, those talks have come to fruition.

Free agent star James Harden is meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers today in the Hamptons to begin negotiating his new multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2022

Harden has cause for celebration and he even took a pay cut, quite respectable for someone who wants to win.

Everyone in the league is getting a bag while James Harden is revolving his contract around what works best for the team. Never say this man doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/aPyYHGEr8h — ¹ (@HardensLefty) July 3, 2022

With all the talk of trade swirling around the league, it is good to see a player taking pay cuts to give their team more cap space.

Do you think this situation will work out? Has James Harden taken the right step by taking a cut? Let us know in the comments below.

